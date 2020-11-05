49ers vs. Packers: Live Updates and Analysis
Grant Cohn
SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers Week 9 Thursday night game against the Green Bay Packers. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.
3:30 The 49ers activated tight end Jordan Reed off Injured Reserve Thursday afternoon. Quarterback Nick Mullens has a quarterback rating of 121 when targeting Reed this season -- those two had instant chemistry. Look for Mullens to throw Reed lots of passes tonight even thought Reed has missed the past five games.
3:31 The 49ers also activated the following players off the practice squad:
Wide receiver Kevin White
Wide receiver River Cracraft
Running back Austin Walter
Tight end Daniel Helm
Guard Tony Bergstrom
Safety Johnathan Cyprien
3:31 Considering how depleted the 49ers are at wide receiver, it's possible both White and Cracraft will play against the Packers. We'll know more when the 49ers release their inactives at 3:50.
3:32 Another stat to keep in mind: when targeting tight end Ross Dwelley this season, Mullens has a quarterback rating of 127. Which means Mullens has two tight ends he trusts who perform well for him. Dwelley is a good player who never gets a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo, but Mullens looks his way frequently. The 49ers won't need to force passes to backup wide receivers to move the ball through the air.
3:33 Curious to see if the 49ers activate Austin Walter. I liked what I saw from him during last year's preseason, and he can't be worse than Jerick McKinnon, whom people used to call "Jet" because he was fast, but now he's more like a tugboat. Good slot receiver though.
3:53 Here are the 49ers inactives:
Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon
Running back Tevin Coleman
Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
3:54 Here are the Packers inactives:
Quarterback Jordan Love
Cornerback Kevin King
Safety Will Redmond
Safety Vernon Scott
Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari
Defensive lineman Billy Winn