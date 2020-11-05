SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers Week 9 Thursday night game against the Green Bay Packers. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

3:30 The 49ers activated tight end Jordan Reed off Injured Reserve Thursday afternoon. Quarterback Nick Mullens has a quarterback rating of 121 when targeting Reed this season -- those two had instant chemistry. Look for Mullens to throw Reed lots of passes tonight even thought Reed has missed the past five games.

3:31 The 49ers also activated the following players off the practice squad:

Wide receiver Kevin White

Wide receiver River Cracraft

Running back Austin Walter

Tight end Daniel Helm

Guard Tony Bergstrom

Safety Johnathan Cyprien

3:31 Considering how depleted the 49ers are at wide receiver, it's possible both White and Cracraft will play against the Packers. We'll know more when the 49ers release their inactives at 3:50.

3:32 Another stat to keep in mind: when targeting tight end Ross Dwelley this season, Mullens has a quarterback rating of 127. Which means Mullens has two tight ends he trusts who perform well for him. Dwelley is a good player who never gets a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo, but Mullens looks his way frequently. The 49ers won't need to force passes to backup wide receivers to move the ball through the air.

3:33 Curious to see if the 49ers activate Austin Walter. I liked what I saw from him during last year's preseason, and he can't be worse than Jerick McKinnon, whom people used to call "Jet" because he was fast, but now he's more like a tugboat. Good slot receiver though.

3:53 Here are the 49ers inactives:

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon

Running back Tevin Coleman

Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

3:54 Here are the Packers inactives:

Quarterback Jordan Love

Cornerback Kevin King

Safety Will Redmond

Safety Vernon Scott

Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari

Defensive lineman Billy Winn