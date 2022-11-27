49ers vs. Saints Week 12 Live Blog

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the 49ers' Week 12 game against the New Orleans Saints. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

11:55 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Arik Armstead, Ty Davis-Price, Tyler Kroft, Curtis Robinson, Nick Zakelj.

11:59 Here are the Saints' inactives: Marshon Lattimore, Marquez Callaway, J.T. Gray, Lewis Kidd, Payton Turner, Pete Werner.

12:00 This is an interesting matchup. The 49ers should win easily -- the Saints are 4-7, they have no leaders and are on the brink of collapse. The 49ers could make them quit. But it's a short week for the 49ers, they did lots of traveling last season and they're coming off a big, emotional win over a division opponent. In addition, they have a big game next week against the Miami Dolphins -- a legit Super Bowl contender. Will the 49ers play today with the urgency they had last week and most likely will have next week? Because the Saints will play like their season is on the line. And although they've won only four games, they've beaten the Seahawks, just like the 49ers. So the Niners must play their best to win. The Saints have a good defense that has given Tom Brady problems the past few seasons, which means New Orleans could pose problems for Jimmy Garoppolo as well. Don't expect the 49ers to score lots of points in this game. But don't expect the Saints to score many, either. The 49ers have a great defense, and the Saints have Andy freaking Dalton as their quarterback.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 49ers 24, Saints 10.