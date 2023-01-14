49ers vs. Seahawks Wild Card Playoff Live Blog

At 4:00 there's supposed to be a thunderstorm, which means there's a possibility the game could stop in the fourth quarter if there's lightning.

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Wild Card Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

11:25 One key for both teams in this game is to strike early while the rain is relatively mild. Right now, there's a light drizzle, which shouldn't affect the game too much. But the rain is supposed to pick up throughout the game, and at 4:00 there's supposed to be a thunderstorm, which means there's a possibility the game could stop in the fourth quarter if there's lightning.

Shanahan has to have a game plan ready just in case it rains harder than expected. He should have lots of screens and short passes off play action in the game plan to keep the chains moving. He also should call short option routes for Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Jauan Jennings, because those routes are extremely difficult to cover on a slippery field.

Pete Carroll will attempt to disguise his defense's coverages and bait Brock Purdy into throwing interceptions in his first playoff game -- Carroll did this successfully to Purdy last month in Seattle. So it's imperative for Shanahan to call as many passes as possible that don't require much reading. Get Purdy out of the pocket, because he's relatively short for a quarterback and he can see the field better when there aren't linemen in front of him. When he plants himself in the pocket, he has to move and slide to find throwing windows.