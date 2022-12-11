49ers vs. Buccaneers Week 14 Live Blog

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 14 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

12:21 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Ty Davis-Price, Jimmy Garoppolo, Hassan Ridgeway, Jaylon Moore, Ross Dwelley, Curtis Robinson and Nick Zakelj.

12:35 Nick Bosa missed practice all week with a hamstring injury and the 49ers listed him as questionable, but he's active so he will play. It's unclear how much he'll play or how healthy he is, but his presence on the field should confirm that the 49ers defense will play well today. It's facing a Buccaneers offense that has lots of weapons and the greatest quarterback of his era, but a terrible offensive line. Which means Bosa and the 49ers defensive line should dominate the game and force Brady to throw lots of quick passes to running backs in the flat, and those simply don't hurt the 49ers because their linebackers are so fast. The Buccaneers also have a good defense which should be able to confuse Brock Purdy at times simply because he lacks experience, so he'll have to get the ball out of his hands quickly. But both of the Bucs starting safeties are injured and inactive, which means Tampa could struggle to tackle the 49ers' offensive weapons in the open field. I don't expect Purdy and the 49ers offense to put up big numbers, but I expect them to play well enough to win.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 49ers 17, Buccaneers 13.