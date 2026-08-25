I Interviewed the Electrical Substation Behind Levi's Stadium. The Results Were Shocking.

It was the most electrifying storyline of the 2025 NFL season.

Following the 49ers' playoff run in January, after key members of the team's roster had dropped like flies with injury after injury, a far-fetched theory began to circulate on the internet: Perhaps the team's curiously high number of ailments could be explained by the invisible effects of the electrical substation that sits behind Levi's Stadium, which may or may not be emitting EMFs (electromagnetic fields) that weaken muscle tissue. And maybe, just maybe, Niners players had been exposed so repeatedly to these harmful EMFs that it was now beginning to catch up to them.

Eventually, all the talk got so serious that the team actually hired an independent scientist to look into the theory, which was ultimately deemed a dead end. But in early August, tin foil hat-wearing fans were up in arms yet again, seeing as the players were back in the substation's vicinity and sustaining injuries here and there (as is normal during training camp and offseason practice). At that point, it seemed plausible that, despite the work done to debunk the rumor, the talk would follow the team come the fall, when the season would begin in earnest and injuries might start piling up once again.

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Luckily for all of us, the substation in question is not only sentient, but also runs an account on X—@SCSubstation—where it chats with its more than 25,000 followers and shares daily musings about the 49ers, the injury bug and the NFL generally speaking. I was able to get in touch via DM and ask it a few questions about its controversial work, which it insists is not meant to hurt the Niners, but rather support the Santa Clara community writ large.

I’m just here doing my job and everyone is mad at me — Electrical Substation (@SCSubstation) August 3, 2026

Should we believe this infamous electrical facility? You be the judge. Our full Q&A, which was conducted over DM, is recorded below. It has been lightly edited.

Sports Illustrated: Please introduce yourself. Tell me about your background.

Electrical Substation: Hi! Thanks for having me. I’m the famous (infamous? Lmao) Santa Clara Substation that sits right next to the 49ers' practice facility. You can call me S.C., Substation, or Subby, as my friends call me. I was born in 1986, but I started to become famous in the last couple of years, as people grew worried about what I might be doing to the 49ers players.

I had a huge glow-up in 2014, so I’m wondering if there’s a connection there. Who knows, though— honestly, the only thing I know is that they studied me, said I wasn’t a problem, and tried to move on. But people keep harassing me. I want to set the record straight: I’m here to provide power to the good people of Santa Clara. Any other problems are not my fault. Honest. ;)

SI: Are you a football fan? If so, what team?

ES: I was never a big football fan until recently, but how can you not be a fan watching these guys practice every day? Honestly, though, with all the heat I’m catching from the fans of the home team, well, let’s just say I’ve become partial to another team in the NFC West. A championship-caliber team, if you catch my drift.

SI: When did you first realize you had powers that could impact the nearby 49ers?

ES: I didn’t even really notice it until after my 2014 expansion. But then I started seeing it in practice. Guys dropping like flies. The roster decimated by the end of the year. And I knew what was happening. Or at least suspected. But I didn’t say anything because I was afraid they would take the team away from me, or that I’d be blamed. I’m certainly catching some heat these past couple of years, but they haven’t moved yet, so I guess I’m 1-for-2 on those fears. Probably just a matter of time until I’m 2-for-2.

SI: Have you considered using your powers for good?

ES: See, now, this is the kind of question I get from people all the time. This hurts. I’m not a monster. In fact, the people of Santa Clara don’t doubt how good I am for the community when their precious air-conditioners and air fryers work every day because of my reliable power. I’m misunderstood and inappropriately maligned. Please help me get that message out.

SI: How do you feel when people dismiss your impact?

ES: Well, while I never intend to hurt anyone, I still find it disrespectful when people say I’m not doing anything. The head 49ers guy came to talk to me one day, and we had a heart-to-heart. He thinks I don’t matter. I think I do. But frankly, it’s science, and we need to see the science, big guy. The people demand it. And so do I. Doubting me is not a good look.

SI: What is the key to defeating you?

ES: Wow. Aggressive question. It feels like things got a little uncomfortable in here. Let’s bring this back to what’s important—I’m not here to be a menace! There isn’t any need to "defeat me." Have you seen the Sauron memes about me? Like I’m some all-powerful bad guy? Well, I can admit those memes are kind of bad a-- … Can I say that? Bad a--?

Anyway, that stuff is fun, and I look super cool, but I’m not a bad guy! I’m just here to provide power to Santa Clara. But just in case, maybe wear something that helps ward off EMF clouds? Don’t know, just spitballin’.

SI: Do you have beef with any of the 49ers’ players that have been injured as of late?

ES: No, not really. I mean, George Kittle is a super cool guy, but he beat me 49–0 on Madden and was cackling the whole time, talking about how “electric” his offense was and how he was “charging” right through my defense. I thought it was a bit much. But I always have the last laugh. I’m undefeated, or hasn’t he heard?

SI: Who is your favorite player and why?

ES: Ooooooo, this is a great question. I’ve always been a fan of the brothers who sack the quarterback, T.J. and J.J. Watt. Used to love Keenan Allen back when he played with Philip Rivers, Shawne Merriman—he was lights out! And I’m a big Justin Herbert guy, too. Guess I like that team in general. Oh, and Tre Tucker.

SI: Who are you rooting for to win the Super Bowl?

ES: You’re trying to get me in trouble, aren’t you?! I don’t want to upset anyone, but I think it would be electric to see someone go back-to-back.

SI: Did you see The Odyssey? What did you think?

ES: I can’t take three hours off work for a movie. I power the theaters where people have their hot popcorn and cold soda. Consider me a substation for the people. I’m here for the community. I’m here to be a force of good.

SI: What is the motto that you live by?

ES: Keep grinding, know your worth, and charge up every day with an electric zest for life!