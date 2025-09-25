4 reasons the 49ers are on upset alert against the Jaguars
The San Francisco 49ers are 3-0 to start the season and have a home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It sets up well for the 49ers, but they are currently just 3.5-point favorites. What could cause a Jaguars upset?
Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive line is a strength
First, the Jaguars have a clear strength on their defensive line. We all know Arik Armstead along the interior, but this group is led by Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker on the edges. This duo has a combined 31 pressures so far this year, which is tied with Houston for second best between two rushers, and one behind Denver for the best.
Josh Hines-Allen is emerging as one of the best rushers in the NFL, and he draws Trent Williams, who has been good, but not quite back to his old ways yet. Travon Walker is a former number one overall pick who has posted back-to-back ten sack seasons and already has two this year. He will present the biggest challenge of the year for Colton McKivitz.
Even Duwuane Smoot is stylistically a bad matchup for Connor Colby. There is a chance that the four Jaguars rushers dominate San Francisco, and the passing attack completely sputters. That is how they won their two games.
Jaguars' rushing attack can challenge San Francisco
The 49ers have been a stout run defense, but this is surprising to many 49ers fans who thought that they would go through growing pains. Part of this may be because Seattle was going through a scheme change, New Orleans has a mess of an offense, and Arizona was without Paris Johnson and lost James Conner. Were they really tested?
Liam Coen has been a great run-game schemer, and through two weeks, he has Travis Etienne looking like a stud. They are the best rushing group that the 49ers will face to date. Can they get a lead and ice San Francisco?
This is a tough schedule spot for the 49ers
San Francisco has had a bit of a gauntlet to start the year. They had back-to-back road games to kick things off, and their first home game was against a division rival as well. They have faced two divisional foes already, and next week they have a huge game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Let's face it, if the 49ers drop one to the Jaguars because they were focused on the Rams and they wake up next Friday at 4-1 with three division wins, most fans will not be too disappointed with the way things unraveled. San Francisco has to retain focus after a huge home win against a division rival, and with a huge matchup on a short week on deck. That is not easy.
Injuries may catch up to the 49ers
They have not just navigated the schedule; they have done so while being injured. At some point, this has to catch up to the team. Brock Purdy may be back, but shuffling from one to the other is not going to be easy. George Kittle remains out, and now the team is going to be without Nick Bosa.
They survived two division games against familiar foes. Seattle had a new offense, and Arizona was banged up as well. New Orleans looks like the worst team in the NFL. Meanwhile, Jacksonville is healthy: they are not a familiar opponent, and they look to be solid this season. This could be when they cannot overcome the overwhelming injuries.