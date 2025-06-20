49ers Betting Odds to Win the NFC West are Surprising
Being Super Bowl contenders in 2025 likely isn't in the cards for the San Francisco 49ers.
The odds aren't really in their favor for that. However, what is in their favor is the betting odds to win the NFC West.
DraftKings sportsbook has the 49ers as the betting favorites to win the NFC West at +150. It is surprising to see them listed as the favorite, especially over the Los Angeles Rams (+195).
The Rams were one drive away from potentially defeating the Eagles and making the NFC Championship game. Meanwhile, the 49ers had an abysmal 6-11 season.
It seems bettors are confident the 49ers can bounce back dramatically from it. While the 49ers should be able to return to a strong form in 2025, it's tough to imagine they will be elite.
The 49ers' defense is one giant variable. It can either be a total work in progress for the entire year, or take just a chunk of the season for the rookies and second-year players to settle in.
Sure, they have Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator. That will be a tremendous upgrade. However, even Saleh will have his work cut out for him.
There is only so much he can do when he only has three anchors (Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Deommodore Lenoir) on his defense.
Imagine the 49ers' defense matching up with the Rams. It will be a nightmare, especially in the first go-around. These betting odds aren't a great reflection of the 49ers' 2025 season.
They should be the second betting favorite to win the NFC West with the Rams ahead of them.