The 49ers' Biggest Advantages and Concerns Heading into Week 1
A few final roster tweaks, several players are recovering from injury and returning to practice, and the Week 1 49ers are taking shape. Can they open with a win over the Seahawks? Today, we'll analyze the internal cases for victory and defeat, then draw a conclusion.
Let’s take a look under the hood.
ADVANTAGES
Star Power
Trent Williams, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy on offense; Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and hopefully Deommodore Lenoir on defense. The Niners are counting on those seven players to carry the team to victory. One-third of the starters are high impact, the rest are at a lower level, making the margin for error slim.
For Kittle, this year he takes on the Travis Kelce role as the team’s top receiving target. If he stays healthy, Kittle could have career numbers in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. Kittle and Williams are the irreplaceable Niners on offense, if either goes down for at least four weeks the Niners’ chances of making the playoffs are likely over.
For McCaffrey, he says he’s fully healthy, but the test is his health over the season with a heavy load. Fans are hoping that the acquisition of Brian Robinson will lead to a load balanced tandem for better health. However, McCaffrey doesn’t have guaranteed money left after this year and just as in 2023, he’ll be stat hunting and refuse to come off the field.
Kyle Shanahan enabled that then and will likely do so now, it works – provided McCaffrey can remain healthy. That’s the darkest cloud hanging over the team. In 2023, CMC was the Offensive Player of the Year and the engine of the offense. Can that engine still run at full speed, does McCaffrey still have his 5th gear? That’s the second test, we’ll get an answer in Seattle.
Robert Saleh
Arguably the biggest stat change from last year to this one will be the defensive success rate on 3rd down. Last year, the defense ranked 27th in the league in conversion percentage against. They couldn’t get off the field. This year, with Saleh dialing up blitzes and different fronts, and with an infusion of speed and power from young athletes, the Niners should go from 27th to top ten. That has a huge impact on field position and the relative energy level of the offense and defense. Stops on 3rd are the rising tide that will lift all boats.
The combination of Nick Bosa and Bryce Huff outside and Mykel Williams inside is the Niners best pass rush trio since Bosa-Ford-Buckner. They will need to get pressure consistently to protect the team’s biggest weakness.
CONCERNS
Safety
Until Malik Mustapha returns, this is the worst position group on the team and the worst safety group in the NFL. Dead last, dead on arrival, I see dead people, he’s dead Jim.
Jason Pinnock is working through his heel injury and hasn’t returned to team drills yet. When healthy he’s vulnerable in pass coverage, beaten in camp on 40 and 50-yard completions. The rookie Marques Sigle, solid, around the ball, great in run support, and vulnerable in pass coverage. Ji’Ayir Brown, who the team has reportedly tried to trade, is not an NFL level talent.
The Niners have surprisingly done nothing to address this roster crater. No additions at safety, whistling past the graveyard. Will it cost them the opener?
Run Defense
Unproven. The team drafted Alfred Collins in the 2nd round to be the boulder taking on double teams in the Wide 9, but he plays high and can be put on skates. He hasn’t impressed at camp. Which is why the team added Jacksonville’s Jordan Jefferson from the waiver wire, a run stuffer at LSU. Rookie C.J. West is back at practice and should make an impact. The Run D could work, should work, but the proof will be on the field.
Injuries
Players are returning to practice, but just in time, will they be in game shape, are they vulnerable to an in-game injury? Parachuting into the season last-minute was a problem last year and could resurface this time around. With the Niners dropping like flies in nearly every day of camp, an in-game injury seems likely.
Ben Bartch and Dominick Puni are practicing and expected to start at guard. The only projected starter who won’t play is Jauan Jennings, who reportedly is asking for $20 million per. Yeah, uh, no.
CONCLUSION
This is the Niners’ Year of Living Dangerously, hanging by the health thread, hoping their top seven can carry them until the other 15 rise up. Shanahan expects the team to be significantly better in the second half of the season, but that raises the question of how the season begins. The team is both too old and too young at the same time, not enough players are just right in their young prime. Common for a rebuilding team.
As for the Seattle game, I think everything listed positive and negative is likely to be a factor and that puts the confidence level at iffy. On paper, they win this game; on the field, the top seven can win it and the safeties can lose it. Internally, positive wins out for the Seattle game, but not by much. Factor in the improved Seahawks, and a road game, and not by much can change to a loss.
I’ve predicted a Seattle win for months provided the Niners do nothing at safety. And here we are about a week away. Nada. Not great, Bob.
NFC predictions are next up, then the AFC, and a game preview later next week.