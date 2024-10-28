49ers Come Alive in 2nd Half and Hang On To Beat Dallas 30-24
Overcoming a sluggish first half, the 49ers scored three unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter and then hung on for a 30-24 win.
With the win, the Niners improve to 4-4, joining Arizona and Seattle atop the NFC West. Technically the Niners are in second due to losing to Arizona and beating Seattle.
The game mirrored the season. The 2024 Niners are a team of moments, too inconsistent for 60 minutes, which reflects a .500 team. On this night they were good when they had to be and that built the cushion that won the game.
Brock Purdy was inaccurate in the first half, throwing the ball behind several receivers or overthrowing on a few passes. In the second half, he found his game, picked his spots for 56 yards rushing, and got the offense in a rhythm.
The secondary was hot and cold. Two picks of Dak Prescott, then letting the Cowboys back in it before closing the game out.
This will happen for a team leaning on younger players, many of whom played well overall, but with flashes of good and bad.
GAME BALLS
George Kittle – Six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown. The offensive MVP in the first half despite fighting off injuries weekly, he’s building another All-Pro season.
Deommodore Lenoir – Shutdown coverage and a brilliant interception, his 2nd pick of Prescott in three games.
Isaac Guerendo – 14 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown, with over 100 yards in total offense. He whiffed in pass protection on a play that could have led to a game-changing fumble, but he’s also shown solid progress in understanding the cut and go strategy of the 49ers running game.
Ricky Pearsall – Four catches for 38 yards and a key 39-yard run. For Pearsall, an important transition to a focus on his performance.
TRADE DEADLINE
Hits on November 5th. The Niners should be buyers, shopping on the defensive line and for depth at wide receiver and running back. I’m expecting small moves for depth pieces, no big names, but we’ll see.
NOW WHAT?
The bye gives the Niners an opportunity to heal, and to potentially ramp up Christian McCaffrey to play at Tampa on November 10th. Still no word on the timetable for Dre Greenlaw.
If McCaffrey returns it has to be with caution for fear of re-injury. He’ll need to be used expeditiously. He and Greenlaw could hold the key to take the second half execution from inconsistency to reliability. But the 49ers can’t afford to give the duo full workloads to carry them in the second half, the injury risk is too great. Again, this will be a team of moments not 60 minutes.
Bye assignments. Brock Purdy: accuracy, timing, decision making. Guerendo: pass pro. Secondary: synchronicity to not take each other out of the play, know the defense called. Coaches: work on what’s succeeded against you. Offense: tight man overage, blitz assignments. Defense: screens, bunch formations, hurry up offense. Special teams: everything.
The first half of the season has been ugly, but what matters are the Niners are still positioned to win the division. The three remaining division games are the most important matchups of the second half. Winning the division is the Niners’ most realistic path to the playoffs, a wild card is a long shot.
The key to the second half is building consistency, the bye allows them to start working on it.