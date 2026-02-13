49ers Mock Draft and Free Agency 1.0

The Niners enter a pivotal off-season with more needs than draft picks as they try to close the gap in the NFC West with Super Bowl champion Seattle and the Rams. With limited assets, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch will need to hit well above their historic average on picks and signings.

Free Agency

Shanahan and Lynch have acknowledged a need to get faster. The rumored moves in free agency ignore that, bringing back Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings, as well as reuniting the Bosa brothers by signing Joey Bosa.

The Faithful are hoping for center Tyler Linderbaum after his contract talks with Baltimore reached an impasse. A rumor out of LA has the Chargers planning to sign a new interior offensive line in free agency and draft defense. With aggressive moves, they can open up over $120 million in cap space and be in position to win a leaguewide bidding war for Linderbaum.

Other hoped-for fan targets include Kyle Pitts of Atlanta, but the Falcons hired Kevn Stefanski as head coach. His tight ends had over 1,000 yards receiving this year in Cleveland, he will want to keep Pitts. The other hope is WR Alec Pierce of Indianapolis, but ESPN’s Bill Barnwell projects he signs for over $30 million.

More realistic targets include Buffalo interior offensive linemen Connor McGovern and David Edwards, and a number of mid-tier players at tight end and linebacker.

Trade

Shanahan says he will not trade Mac Jones, I think he would trade up in the first if he could get USC wide receiver Makai Lemon. A Jones trade together with the 27th pick could in theory get up to the Jets at 16, but Lemon is likely taken earlier or by the Jets themselves.

A new rumor has the 49ers interested in dealing picks for 29-year-old Philadelphia receiver A.J. Brown. Apparently, diva fatigue is not a concern, with the Niners potentially dealing for Brown and bringing back Samuel.

49ers Mock Draft 1.0

27. K.C. Concepcion (Texas A&M) 5-11/190 WR

Pro: Quick off the line and in change of direction, sharp cuts, over 900 yards and 9 TDs. 14 missed forced tackles, half his yards are YAC, 500 return yards. He can be part of a RB rotation, 350 yards rushing on over six yards per carry. He high points the ball well and is known for his football IQ.



Con: He’s more quick than fast, not a deep threat. 10% drop rate, four fumbles in two years. A man beater not a zone beater. Short arms, inconsistent, shut down by Miami in the playoffs.

58. Derrick Moore (Michigan) 6-3/254 Edge

Pro: He has the explosive first step 49er defensive line coach Kris Kocurek demands and Moore excels at converting speed to power. He also has a bull rush, active hands, and a high motor. 11 sacks with a true win percentage of 36%, one of the best in the class.



Con: Needs to add power to shed blocks faster and get a more violent push from his hands.

92. Keyshaun Elliott (Arizona State) 6-1/233 LB

Pro: Excellent closing speed, seven sacks and 15 pressures on blitzes, 89 tackles, 44 stops at or behind the line. Good feet in pass coverage, 71% completion rate against is top five in the class.

Con: Missed tackle rate of 16.8%, can play out of balance, struggles in misdirection, needs to be coached up to higher-level execution.

127. Logan Jones (Iowa) 6-2/300 C

Fast and powerful. Should be among the Combine OL leaders in 10 split and the 20 shuttle that Shanahan values so highly, squats nearly 700 pounds. Three pressures allowed, one sack, no penalties. Needs to add more mass, older rookie, he’ll turn 25 during the season.

133. Ar’maj Reed-Adams (Texas A&M) 6-5/317 G

Long arms over 34 inches, aggressive finisher, moves well, good footwork. Coached by the group that developed Tampa’s Graham Barton and has G-T versatility. Can waist bend and lunge.

138. Tanner Koziol (Houston) 6-6/245 TE

Huge catch radius with over 34-inch arms and great hands (2.6% drop rate). Best in class at contested catches (74.1%) and first down receptions (42). 727 yards and 6 TDs. Needs to fill out to his frame, plays too tall as a blocker, long speed only, no YAC.

171. Jakobe Thomas (Miami) 6-2/200 S

Physical, plays with intensity. Experience as a robber with a good feel for routes, six career forced fumbles, proven blitzer, six PBUs with two picks this year. Goes for the big hit too often at a high-risk angle, over 19% missed tackle rate.

