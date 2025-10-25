49ers could get Brandon Aiyuk back from injury sooner than fans think
The San Francisco 49ers have not been healthy this season, and with Fred Warner and Nick Bosa out for the season, they will not be fully healthy. However, their offense has been nowhere close to the full unit all season, but there is actually some light at the end of the tunnel.
San Francisco 49ers are finally getting a good health update
Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall are going to miss another week, but both seem to be closing in on a return. Kyle Shanahan said that Pearsall did not have a setback, but rather they are just playing it safer with his return, while Purdy is traveling with the team, which signals he may be back soon.
Better than that, Brandon Aiyuk is reportedly close to practicing, and the team may open his window as soon as next week. Aiyuk has not had much good news when it comes to him and the 49ers in a while, so this is significant.
When looking at the 49ers schedule, it makes sense for the team to target Week 10 as a chance for them to get back to full health. The team plays the Houston Texans and New York Giants on the road in the next two weeks.
If they can survive those two games, they have a home matchup with the Los Angeles Rams and a road duel against the Arizona Cardinals. The team is going to play things as safe as possible to make sure that they are ready to be at full capacity for those games.
The 49ers would love to get any of those players back against the New York Giants, but they realize that pushing it would hardly make sense with two much bigger games coming up.
If they can get to the Rams game with Purdy, Pearsall, and Aiyuk starting, and they can win both of their division games, they will likely be in the driver's seat moving forward, even if they drop these next two games. If they split this road trip, they should feel great.
They will be heading into the home stretch of the season with not only the best offense, but a healthy and somewhat fresh unit. That does not even mention the team potentially being able to upgrade at left guard at some point.
If the 49ers end up being extra cautious next week as well, it should not surprise people. It may not be setbacks for Pearsall or Purdy. For Aiyuk, his return to practice next week would likely signal a Week 10 return, not Week 9. Are the 49ers really about to get good health news?