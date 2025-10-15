The 49ers could have a creative way to replace Fred Warner
The San Francisco 49ers are not going to overcome the loss of Fred Warner. However, they can try to get creative in their ability to mask his loss. One way would be using a three safety look.
Should the San Francisco 49ers try this wrinkle?
Tatum Bethune was thrown into a tough spot last week, but he did show moments in run defense. However, the 49ers had countless issues in coverage once Warner left the field. Bethune is not to blame for all of it, but when you are losing such a significant asset in coverage, even average play is going to feel like a big hit.
One way the 49ers can try to overcome this is by letting Bethune play on the obvious run downs, but taking him off the field when the offense shows pass looks or they are in obvious passing downs.
The 49ers had already looked into a three-safety look with Ji’Ayir Brown earlier in the season, and it appeared to work. They would likely want to lean on this look a little bit more now that Warner is out, and the pieces may fit differently.
Brown started at safety last week and played next to a platoon of Malik Mustapha and Marques Sigle. Mustapha will eventually be a full-time starter, and if Brown continues to start next to him, there will not be a role for Sigle.
Sigle has struggled, and it would make sense to give him a breather. However, he is also a rookie who has shown flashes, and they do not want to completely take him out of the mix. A dime role doing what Brown did earlier in the season may make sense.
Sigle has not been great in coverage, but he will be asked to handle linebacker coverage responsibility, which may be an easier role for the rookie. It will also lighten the load on Bethune, who went from playing special teams to a significant role on defense.
The 49ers are going to have to get creative in finding ways to improve their coverage because Nick Bosa and Warner are not going to come back. If this means personnel coming in and out, trying to predict what type of play will be run, and mixing up the alignment of these players, that is what it is going to take.
It will be interesting to see if the 49ers look to take Bethune off the field in specific situations or if they continue to ask him to handle the duties that once belonged to the All-Pro.