Why DeMeco Ryans Should be a Top Head Coach Candidate This Offseason

The 49ers are a defensive-minded head-coaching factory.

Last offseason, their defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh, became a head coach. And the same thing could happen this offseason to their current defensive coordinator, DeMeco Ryans

Ryans should be a top head coach candidate among NFL teams this offseason, despite just one season of experience as a defensive coordinator. If that seems like a stretch, compare him to the head coach the 49ers will face this Thursday night -- Mike Vrabel, whose win-loss record is 38-24 in four seasons with the Titans.

Vrabel played linebacker in the NFL for 14 seasons, eight of which he played for Bill Belichick on the New England Patriots. So Vrabel has pedigree. He was the quarterback of Belichick's defense. And he was a good player. He went to a Pro Bowl.

In 2014, Vrabel became the Houston Texans' linebackers coach, a position he held for three seasons until they promoted him to defensive coordinator in 2017. That season, the Texans defense ranked 20th out of 32 teams in yards allowed, and 32nd out of 32 teams in points allowed -- their defense wasn't good, and their team went 4-12. And yet, Vrabel showed enough in that one season for the Titans to hire him as their head coach in 2018. And they clearly made the right decision.

Ryans is extremely similar to Vrabel. Ryans played in the NFL for 10 seasons, went to two Pro Bowls and played for Wade Phillips and Todd Bowles. So Ryans has pedigree, too.

In 2018, Ryans became the 49ers' linebackers coach, a position he held for three seasons until they promoted him to defensive coordiantor in 2021. This season, the 49ers defense ranks 6th in yards allowed and 19th in points allowed.

And that means Ryans' resume is as good or better than Vrabel's was before he became a head coach. We'll see which team is smart enough to identify Ryans as the extraordinary talent he is.