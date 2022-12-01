Nick Bosa Sizes Up the Dolphins Offense

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers defense will face one of its biggest tests of the season this Sunday. Here's what Nick Bosa thinks of the Miami Dolphins offense.

Q: The Dolphins have scored more than 30 points in four straight games. What makes their offense so impressive?

BOSA: "I think it's Tua, honestly. He's on time with his deliveries, he's super accurate and he has two very fast weapons out there, and they can run the ball -- they have Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. So it's a multifaceted attack."

Q: How familiar does the Dolphins offense look considering Mike McDaniel was your offensive coordinator?

BOSA: "It does look very familiar. The run game stuff, I'm definitely used to it with going against Kyle in camp and going against Mike throughout the years. I'm sure there will be a few wrinkles, and they've played similar fronts as us this year, so we're going to watch those games."

Q: Will it be different tackling Raheem and Jeff in an actual game?

BOSA: "It will be different. We've got to put pads on them."

Q: How excited are you to face the Dolphins?

BOSA: "It's going to be fun. It's my hometown team, too. Got some friends coming out. They'll be wearing Dolphins jerseys. It would be good to shut them up. It's going to be fun, really good teams and it's a taste of what could come."

Q: Does playing against a left handed quarterback affect you at all?

BOSA: "Not really. When you match the hand when you get there, it's the right hand, and usually it's the left hand, so that will be different."

Q: Is he different with the way he runs?

BOSA: "No, I don't see him as a huge threat. He can pick up some yards, but we've dealt with quarterbacks who want to run more than he does. He wants to get rid of it."

Q: What do you see from their offensive line?

BOSA: "I think they're a good unit. I think they might be missing a couple guys, but I think their scheme is going to make it difficult on us early and we just have to stop the run and eliminate some of the early options for him to throw and hopefully get home."

Q: What's unique about Tua?



BOSA: "His accuracy makes him unique. He knows where to go with the ball, and he doesn't really need to see the guy open -- he can throw the guy open, and I think he's doing that at a really high level."

Q: Are you eager to get another crack at a good offense after that Chiefs game?

BOSA: "Yeah, it's always fun to play a team that's having success, especially when we think of ourselves as one of their better defenses. We like the challenge."

Q: Have you seen the Dolphins run game get better as the season has gone on?

BOSA: "I don't necessarily see it getting better. It's good and it can be great if you let it be. It can catch you off guard late in a game maybe when it's not going great, and then you have guys like Raheem and Jeff who can gash you in a second. So it can be a day when you're playing the run well, and then it's one play and it's a bad day on the ground. We just have to be on our stuff every play."