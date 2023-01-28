49ers and Eagles Best Bets, Point Score Predictions, and Picks for NFC Championship

The 49ers are listed as slight underdogs on the road in Philadelphia for their battle with the Eagles and our betting analysts gives their best bet for the NFC Championship.

The highly-anticipated NFC championship game is set to take place on Sunday, with the top-seeded Eagles playing host to the second-seeded 49ers at 3 p.m. The Eagles will have the advantage of an extra day of rest and the comfort of playing on their home turf. According to DraftKings sportsbook, the Eagles are favored to win by 2.5 points, and this point spread has remained unchanged throughout the week.

The Eagles have had a remarkable season, only losing three games all year. Interestingly, two of those losses occurred when Jalen Hurts was out of the starting lineup. On the other hand, the 49ers have made it back to the NFC championship game for the third time in three seasons. San Francisco has yet to lose with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm. The rookie signal-caller has already secured two playoff wins, which ties for the most by a rookie passer. However, it's worth noting that no quarterback has ever won three post-season games in their rookie year.

Here are the latest lines for the NFC Championship at DraftKings

49ers vs. Eagles Odds

Moneyline: 49ers (+120) | Eagles (-143)

Spread: 49ers +2.5 (+110) | Eagles -2.5 (-118)

Total: 46.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Jan. 29, 2023 | 3 p.m. ET | Fox

49ers vs. Eagles Offense and Defense Matchups

The 49ers have a formidable passing attack thanks to playmakers like Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey. In fact, they rank second in the NFL with 7.7 yards per pass. But the Eagles boast the best-passing defense in the league, allowing only 5.4 yards per pass to their opponents. This matchup is sure to be a showdown of strength against strength, making for a thrilling and nail-biting game.

The Eagles boast a potent offense, ranking in the upper echelon for points per play, yards per play, and points per game. However, the 49ers defense is even more formidable, ranking first and second in those categories. Last week, the Eagles' running backs, Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott, had a stellar performance with 234 yards and two touchdowns. But they will face a much stiffer challenge against the 49ers' defense, which is second in the NFL in opposing yards per rush. The showdown between the Eagles' rushing attack and the 49ers' rushing defense will likely be a pivotal factor in determining the outcome of the game.

49ers at Eagles Pick: Under 46.5 is the Best Bet on DraftKings

When it comes to the teams' records against the spread, the 49ers have a much better record with a 13-6 ATS mark, while the Eagles are 9-9. However, the tables turn when it comes to the teams' home and away splits, with Philadelphia covering the number in 7 of their 10 games at Lincoln Financial Field, while San Francisco is just 3-4 ATS on the road.

In such a narrow and close matchup, our betting analysts feel it’s much more of a clear picture to focus on the point total instead of the point spread. The Eagles boasted a stout defense throughout the regular season, permitting a mere 19.5 points per game (6th best). Philadelphia also led the league for passing yards allowed at 179.8 per game. The Eagles also accumulated 27 takeaways and topped the league in sacks with 70. And while the Eagles were great on defense, the 49ers were even better. San Francisco ranked No. 1 in points per game with 16.4 and No. 1 in points per play. Last week, the 49ers stymied the Cowboys' fourth-best offense, surrendering only 12 points.

In light of these robust defensive showings, our experts recommend wagering on the point total remaining below 46.5.

How to bet on the NFC Championship

