49ers are Fortunate Joey Bosa Passed on Them

Talk about dodging a bullet.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jan 30, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC defensive end Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers (left) with brother and AFC linebacker Joey Bosa during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge at Nicholson Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
It was great idea, on paper, for the San Francisco 49ers to pursue Joey Bosa in free agency.

They need an adequate defensive end, so what better player than Nick Bosa's brother? The selling point to fans would've been monstrous.

However, the 49ers were unsuccessful in signing Nick's brother Joey. The Buffalo Bills would swoop in with a contact offer that he couldn't pass up.

At the time, it seemed like a bummer, especially if you were an advocate for the 49ers to sign him. But the 49ers dodged a bullet with Bosa, and it's being proven early on.

It's been less than a month since the players reported to their team's facility for phase one of the offseason team activities.

Yet, Bosa is already dinged up with a calf strain. The injury will knock him out for the rest of OTAs. It's unclear if Bosa being held out means his injury is significant.

At the very least, the Bills are taking precautions to avoid his injury worsening. Calf strains are no joke, as there could always be an underlying issue with the Achilles.

This injury is a perfect example of why the 49ers are fortunate that Bosa passed on them. This easily could've been their issue and not the Bills if Bosa teamed up with his brother.

Thankfully, Bosa went to the highest bidder, passing on the 49ers. It doesn't matter how effective of a pass rusher he is and how well he defends against the run.

It's impossible to value his production level if he gets injured the majority of the time. Bringing in Bosa was always for marketing and PR.

The 49ers would have had a field day with their sales and media teams with the "Bosa Brothers" brand. 49ers fans would've eaten it up, which is why plenty on social media advocated for it.

If I'm the 49ers, I'm sending the Bills a gracious "thank you" card or something. Without their contract offer, Bosa probably would have signed with the 49ers to team up with his brother.

The 49ers would've had injury nightmares the entire time, and most importantly, the 49ers probably wouldn't have drafted Mykel Williams if they signed Bosa.

Funny how it all worked out perfectly in the end for the 49ers.

