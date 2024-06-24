49ers Four Questions: A Salary Cap for Quarterbacks?
NFL owners are reportedly concerned about spiraling quarterback salaries. The idea has been floated that the league should adopt a salary cap for QBs.
1. Will it happen?
Jed York isn’t that lucky. While the idea has been floated, it’s not getting traction since most teams have already signed their quarterback to an expensive deal. Alternatives could be created, such as grandfathering in the teams that already have an expensive QB and then implementing a cap thereafter.
What would seem more likely is an idea that’s been floated before, exclude the starting quarterback from the cap and impose a cap on the rest of the roster. This wouldn’t be good news for the 49ers as their roster has been optimized based on Purdy making under a million dollars.
That said, a non-QB salary cap may also be an idea that doesn’t gain traction. The takeaway from this is owners want salaries to go down. The question is what form would that take? I would expect that rumors will continue of the owners exploring some mechanism to limit salaries.
The current NFL CBA doesn’t expire until March 2031. Owners will push for an 18th game, players will push for a larger piece of the financial pie, two bye weeks, and all grass fields. Players are currently pushing for an end to OTAs, seeking a longer down time window to recover.
2. Aiyuk. Anything?
Aiyuk is meeting with the Niners today as they attempt to reach a deal.
Media in Pittsburgh continue to push the idea that the longer the contract talks drag out the better their chances to get Aiyuk in trade at a discount. Niner fans then point to John Lynch refusing to budge on his trade price for Jimmy Garoppolo. Steeler fans and media still aren’t getting the hint. Lynch doesn’t do discounts.
Washington may have a better shot than Pittsburgh as Adam Peters will know he needs to make an offer Lynch will consider. The Commanders can also make the case for how reuniting Jayden Daniels with Aiyuk can elevate their offense. Jonathan Allen is rumored to be on the trade block, there are some options if Peters gets serious about landing Aiyuk.
My prediction is the same as always. Lynch’s trade price won’t be met. Aiyuk wants slightly more than Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Niners refuse, they roll over the 5th year option, and Aiyuk holds out for the first 1-3 games.
3. Lots of QB and QB-Coach ratings in national media that aren’t sold on Brock Purdy. Where do you rank him?
Purdy will always be downgraded because he lacks the cannon arm, it’s an inherent and permanent bias amongst evaluators.
I rank quarterbacks in tiers. Patrick Mahomes is alone in his own tier, on his way to challenge the GOAT. Tier 2 is the proven talent tier: Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford. Tier 3 ascending talent with all the physical tools: C.J. Stroud, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert. Tier 4 is ascending but lacking a physical tool or needing more experience: Brock Purdy, Jordan Love, Jared Goff.
So where do I rank Purdy? 8-10. Why Burrow ahead of him? Better arm, more accurate, better at throwing into tight windows. Why Herbert? Arm talent and size.
Keep in mind this is a snapshot. I expect an improved Purdy this year coming off his first healthy off-season. Purdy will have more confidence, more command as a leader, more power through lifting, and likely made mechanical tweaks to add more zip to his throws.
4. Which quarterbacks will take a leap this year?
Definitely Purdy. His stats may not take a big leap, but he will. Herbert with Jim Harbaugh and an improved line. Stroud with more experience, one of the league’s top overall rosters, and great coaching. Love with more experience. Goff with Jameson Williams fully healthy and finally motivated.
The quarterback getting no pub who I think will make a leap is Anthony Richardson. Shane Steichen is among the league’s best at quarterback development.
An overlooked aspect within the division is that each quarterback should improve. Stafford with the Rams heavy investment in the offensive line, plus getting Cooper Kupp fully healthy and more depth at running back will be a threat. Geno Smith improves thanks to Seattle switching out vanilla yogurt schemes with UW’s innovative Ryan Grubb. Kyler Murray gets Marvin Harrison Jr., the biggest receiver upgrade in the league.
Side note: Being a diehard track fan, tonight is the men’s 400 final at the Olympic Trials in Eugene. 16-year-old sophomore Quincy Wilson of Bullis School in Landover, MD has a legit shot at making the Olympics on the relay squads. I believe he’d be the youngest male U.S. Olympian in the 400 meters in history. Pretty cool.