49ers Will Meet With Brandon Aiyuk in Regards to his Contract Extension

The 49ers don't usually hold meetings in June with players they are in contract negotiations with, but it's something they feel they have to do with Brandon Aiyuk.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) runs after a catch against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (19) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Contract negotiations between Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers have skewed more towards negative than positive.

It seems at this point that the two sides are completely far apart with nothing to feel hopeful about. That is most likely why Aiyuk and the 49ers are set to have a meeting together today in regards to his contract extension, per Ryan Clark of ESPN.

Apparently Aiyuk's patience has worn thin and is even feeling slighted by the 49ers with their offer(s). It's hard to blame Aiyuk for feeling this way since this is what the 49ers always do to their players who are due for extensions. Not even Nick Bosa, arguably the best player on the team, had a smooth negotiation with the 49ers.

This is an issue the 49ers have and it makes no sense why they like to drag out these negotiations. If you're Aiyuk, of course you're upset, especially after seeing teammates like Jauan Jennings and Christian McCaffrey get their extensions done so quickly. He probably feels like the 49ers don't view him as important.

A meeting in June is so unusual for the 49ers with a player they are in negotiations with on a contract extension. It must really mean that Aiyuk is ticked off and wants to actually talk to them instead of through his agent. There is no telling how beneficial this will be and if this will result in Aiyuk being extended or not.

But clearly Aiyuk is at a point where he is fed up and wants to know what is going on.

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

