George Kittle Calls One Moment in 2024 a "Wild Experience"

George Kittle recalls one moment from the 2024 season that was a "wild experience" for him.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) works out with his teammates during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
2024 was a depressing year for the San Francisco 49ers.

A handful of players sustained injuries and either missed significant time or were lost for the season.

There were bad vibes from the jump due to contract holdouts and a lingering heartbreak from the Super Bowl loss.

Those are just a few key factors to last year being depressing, but it also led to some random moments. One of those moments stands out to George Kittle as a "wild experience."

In a recent interview with Bussin' With The Boys, Kittle highlighted linebacker De'Vondre Campbell's dramatic exit from the 49ers was wild and surprising.

"Security escorted him off the property and said 'Don't come back'," Kittle said. "I had no idea until I saw him walking off the field. And apparently there was a whole bunch of stuff, like, John Lynch came out of the suite and was yelling at him.

"To that extent, for that to happen, yes, I was surprised. That was a wild experience, but Kyle and John handled it, and no one saw him again. Pretty wild.... I don't know if anyone else is gonna sign him."

A player exiting the 49ers like that has never occurred under Kyle Shanahan as head coach of the 49ers. It makes sense why Kittle was surprised and why John Lynch was fiery.

For Kittle to highlight Campbell's exit as a wild moment in a year full of random occurrences says a lot. It perfectly encapsulated what the year was for the 49ers.

