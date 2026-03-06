The 49ers' Worst Free Agent Signings in the Last Decade
The upcoming NFL free agency period is right around the corner, and like any other franchise, the San Francisco 49ers have made several decisions that didn’t work out.
Free agency always comes with plenty of uncertainty due to fluctuating market rates at certain positions, but these three signings in particular proved to be terrible decisions during the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era.
DT Javon Hargrave (2023)
At first, it looked like a very intriguing and promising move when the San Francisco 49ers signed Javon Hargrave from the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles had just reached the Super Bowl, and Hargrave recorded 60 tackles, 11 sacks, and one forced fumble that season.
The 49ers went all out, signing him to a four-year, $84 million contract that made him one of the highest-paid defensive players on the roster.
Ultimately, his production never came close to justifying that deal, and the 49ers ended up paying the price.
He finished the 2023 season with seven sacks, 44 total tackles, and two passes defended. He also had a decent showing in Super Bowl LVIII, recording one sack and a fumble recovery.
However, things quickly went downhill in 2024. After just three games, Javon Hargrave partially tore his right triceps, which ended his season. Just two years into his four-year deal, the 49ers ultimately decided to release him.
LB Malcolm Smith (2017)
On the topic of handing out long contracts that failed to deliver, remember linebacker Malcolm Smith?
He signed a five-year, $26.5 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, but the signing was essentially over before it truly began.
During his first training camp, Smith tore his pectoral muscle, which caused him to miss the entire season without playing a single snap.
While the injury was unfortunate, Smith struggled to make an impact when he returned in 2018. In 12 games, he recorded just 35 tackles and never looked like the player the 49ers expected.
He was ultimately released after only two seasons with the team, starting just five games.
LB De'Vondre Campbell (2024)
De'Vondre Campbell will be remembered for all the wrong reasons, and it’s still bizarre to look back on the situation to this day.
Brought in to help fill the void left by Dre Greenlaw after his devastating injury in Super Bowl LVIII, Campbell appeared in 13 games for the San Francisco 49ers.
However, his stint with the team is most remembered for the moment he refused to enter the game and walked out during the second half of a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
The incident led to a suspension and quickly brought his time in San Francisco to an end. Fortunately for the 49ers, Campbell was only on a one-year deal rather than a long-term contract.
