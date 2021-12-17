Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    Azeez Al-Shaair is Doubtful to Play Against the Falcons

    Author:

    Two weeks ago, the 49ers had to play without All Pro linebacker Fred Warner, and they lost to the Seahawks.

    Now, the 49ers most likely will have to play their upcoming game against the Falcons without linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who has an elbow sprain. 

    And this season, Al-Shaair has been the 49ers' best linebacker by far.

    Yes, even better than Warner.

    Read More

    Al-Shaair has taken his game to another level the past month and completely transformed the 49ers defense in the process. Suddenly, he and Nick Bosa are the 49ers main impact players on defense, meaning they're the players who make their presences felt almost every play.

    Earlier this season, the 49ers struggled big time to stop the run. Now, they dominate the run thanks to Al-Shaair.

    During the 49ers' past game against the Bengals, Al-Shaair racked up a whopping 11 tackles in the first half. He was so good, he allowed the 49ers to stop the Bengals run game with just seven defenders in the box, which in turn allowed defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to play both 49ers safeties deep to protect rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas in the pass game.

    As soon as the Al-Shaair left the game with an elbow injury, the Bengals run game got going, Thomas started giving up big plays in the pass game and the 49ers gave away a 14-point lead. His absence almsot cost the 49ers a victory. Had he missed the entire game, as he most likely will this Sunday, the 49ers might have lost.

    Let's see if they can with without him this Sunday.

