Trent Williams, Jordan Willis
San Francisco 49ers

Trent Williams Might Have a High Ankle Sprain

Williams sprained his right ankle in Green Bay, it seems unlikely he'll practice this week and it's unclear if he'll play in the NFC Championship game against the Rams.

Trent Williams mysteriously left the 49ers locker room on crutches after their last-second win over the Packers this past Sunday.

Now, we know why.

Here's what head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday about Williams' ankle injury.

SHANAHAN: "His x-rays were negative. It's similar to what we dealt with last week with Jordan Willis where there's some old stuff in there, too. Not exactly sure on him. We'll have to manage him and see how the week goes."

Q: When you say Williams has an ankle sprain and it's similar to Jordan Willis, it is a high ankle sprain?

SHANAHAN: "Yeah, just like Jordan Willis, you can't designate it either one. You have to see how the week goes and whether it heals. If it was a high, then I would rule him out, but there are more components to it, which make it not as easy as Jeff Wilson Jr.'s, which was like Jordan's last week, so you have to wait. Before you declare what it is, you have to see how it heals and reacts throughout the week. That's about all I can say and that's what we'll be waiting on to find out."

Q: Just for clarity, last week at least initially you said Jordan Willis had a high ankle sprain. Did that turn out to be not accurate?

SHANAHAN: "Yep. That's what I said last week. Thought it was more of an old injury. That's why he was ready to play."

