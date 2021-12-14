Azeez Al-Shaair is Day to Day with an Elbow Sprain

Which means he might play this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Azeez Al-Shaair and the 49ers just dodged a huge bullet.

Al-Shaair has an elbow sprain, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, and is day to day. Which means he might play this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

When Al-Shaair injured his elbow in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals, it looked much worse. He stayed on the ground for a couple minutes. It seemed like he might have suffered a torn bicep or a dislocated elbow — something that would end his season. Fortunately for him and the team, the injury is rather minor.

This is great news for the 49ers, because Al-Shaair has been one of their most valuable players this season.

The 49ers signed Al-Shaair as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and developed him slowly. That season when the 49ers went to the Super Bowl, he wasn’t a starter. He hardly even played.

The 49ers had a historically great defense that season, but since then it has declined a bit because it lost DeForest Buckner and Robert Saleh. But this season, Al-Shaair has given the 49ers the kind of player they haven’t had since Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman.

Al-Shaair became a full-time starter Week 1 this season when Dre Greenlaw injured his groin, and was an immediate, stark upgrade over Greenlaw, who’s a solid player. Al-Shaair simply is a difference maker. This season, he arguably has been the 49ers’ best linebacker — even better than All Pro Fred Warner.

And now the 49ers will have both of them for the run to the playoffs.

Not too shabby.