Versatile 49ers Linebacker/Safety Flannigan-Fowles Would Improve Defensive Depth

Out of all the practice squad players from last season, the one with the best chance to make the 49ers final roster in 2020 is linebacker/safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.

Flannigan-Fowles, a 2019 undrafted free agent out of the University of Arizona, enters the linebacker competition with Joey Alfieri, Azeez Al-Shaair, Jonas Griffith, Mark Nzeocha and Joe Walker. Those six will compete for two to four reserve roles. But what sets Flannigan-Fowles apart from the other, more-traditional linebackers is his history as a safety.

Heading into the 2019 draft, Flannigan-Fowles ranked as Pro Football Focus’ highest graded Pac-12 draft-eligible slot defender (75.8). Yes, the Pac-12 isn’t the best marker for success in college football, but it gives some indication about his coverage skills and versatility. Add in his ball skills, athleticism and size (6’2, 210), and the 49ers have a useful piece to implement into their already-strong defense.

During four years at Arizona, Flannigan-Fowles had 243 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss, six interceptions, 22 passes-defended and three forced fumbles in 50 games (36 starts). He added another interception against the Chargers in week four of last preseason.

His strong 2019 preseason wasn’t enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, as he was part of the final roster cuts, but he did make his way to the practice squad. Any chance of an eventual promotion to the active roster ended in December when the 49ers placed him on Injured Reserve. Yet, his chances will improve this preseason thanks to a furthered emphasis on acquiring safety/linebacker hybrids.

The safety/linebacker in the NFL isn’t rare. After gaining national attention with Deone Buchanon in Arizona and Mark Barron with the Rams, the position is once again a trend. In this past draft, teams searched for anyone capable of tackling and covering the NFL’s best tight ends and running backs.

Fortunately for the 49ers, they have a few starters, especially Fred Warner, who already fit that description. Yet, it never can hurt to have too many versatile athletes on the bench.

At this moment, Flannigan-Fowles doesn’t figure to infiltrate the starting lineup. But his strengths lead one to believe he could be a useful linebacker in nickel and dime defenses.

The 49ers play lots of zone and don’t blitz often. They rely on their stellar pass-rush to get to the quarterback quickly while their linebackers and defensive backs blanket the entire field. This is where Flannigan-Fowles would fit in. His instincts, which he gained as a nickel/safety in college, gives him advanced coverage skills for a linebacker and should help read and jump the routes of running backs and tight ends.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh could utilize Flannigan-Fowles in heavy pass situations, knowing he could handle coverage assignments, as well as help prevent any draws.

There are a few players ahead of him on the depth chart, but a second-straight quality preseason could help Flannigan-Fowles make the team.