All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Versatile 49ers Linebacker/Safety Flannigan-Fowles Would Improve Defensive Depth

Maverick Pallack

Out of all the practice squad players from last season, the one with the best chance to make the 49ers final roster in 2020 is linebacker/safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles. 

Flannigan-Fowles, a 2019 undrafted free agent out of the University of Arizona, enters the linebacker competition with Joey Alfieri, Azeez Al-Shaair, Jonas Griffith, Mark Nzeocha and Joe Walker. Those six will compete for two to four reserve roles. But what sets Flannigan-Fowles apart from the other, more-traditional linebackers is his history as a safety. 

Heading into the 2019 draft, Flannigan-Fowles ranked as Pro Football Focus’ highest graded Pac-12 draft-eligible slot defender (75.8). Yes, the Pac-12 isn’t the best marker for success in college football, but it gives some indication about his coverage skills and versatility. Add in his ball skills, athleticism and size (6’2, 210), and the 49ers have a useful piece to implement into their already-strong defense. 

During four years at Arizona, Flannigan-Fowles had 243 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss, six interceptions, 22 passes-defended and three forced fumbles in 50 games (36 starts). He added another interception against the Chargers in week four of last preseason. 

His strong 2019 preseason wasn’t enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, as he was part of the final roster cuts, but he did make his way to the practice squad. Any chance of an eventual promotion to the active roster ended in December when the 49ers placed him on Injured Reserve. Yet, his chances will improve this preseason thanks to a furthered emphasis on acquiring safety/linebacker hybrids. 

The safety/linebacker in the NFL isn’t rare. After gaining national attention with Deone Buchanon in Arizona and Mark Barron with the Rams, the position is once again a trend. In this past draft, teams searched for anyone capable of tackling and covering the NFL’s best tight ends and running backs. 

Fortunately for the 49ers, they have a few starters, especially Fred Warner, who already fit that description. Yet, it never can hurt to have too many versatile athletes on the bench. 

At this moment, Flannigan-Fowles doesn’t figure to infiltrate the starting lineup. But his strengths lead one to believe he could be a useful linebacker in nickel and dime defenses. 

The 49ers play lots of zone and don’t blitz often. They rely on their stellar pass-rush to get to the quarterback quickly while their linebackers and defensive backs blanket the entire field. This is where Flannigan-Fowles would fit in. His instincts, which he gained as a nickel/safety in college, gives him advanced coverage skills for a linebacker and should help read and jump the routes of running backs and tight ends. 

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh could utilize Flannigan-Fowles in heavy pass situations, knowing he could handle coverage assignments, as well as help prevent any draws. 

There are a few players ahead of him on the depth chart, but a second-straight quality preseason could help Flannigan-Fowles make the team. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How the 49ers Got Worse this Offseason

The 49ers remain elite, but they weakened their roster this offseason.

Grant Cohn

by

WWF3

Can Brandon Aiyuk Break the 49ers Trade-Up Curse?

The 49ers have had a bad record when trading up for players since 2017. Brandon Aiyuk break the curse?

Marco Martinez

by

49er nation

The 49ers Can't Count on Jerick McKinnon

The 49ers want to believe in running back Jerick McKinnon, but should not count on him.

Grant Cohn

Who Will be the 49ers' No. 2 Wide Receiver?

The 49ers No. 2 wide receiver in 2020 could be Kendrick Bourne, Brandon Aiyuk or someone else.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The 49ers should sign Larry Warford

The New Orleans Saints released guard Larry Warford, and the 49ers should sign him.

Grant Cohn

by

49er

Predicting the 49ers 2020 Win-Loss Record

Here is a game-by-game win-loss prediction for the 49ers.

Grant Cohn

by

Faithful1982

49ers Should Thank the NFL Schedule Makers

The NFL's schedule makers did the 49ers a favor.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Identifying Three Surprise Cut/Trade Candidates for the 49ers

Three big-name players may not make the 49ers' final roster.

Nick_Newman

Will the 49ers O-Line Backslide Before it Improves?

49ers left tackle Trent Williams and left guard Laken Tomlinson will need time to build chemistry.

Grant Cohn

Five Must Watch Games on the 49ers’ Schedule

The 49ers will have five prime-time games in 2020, but these are the real must-watch game on the schedule.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08