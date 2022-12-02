Trent Williams has Back Spasms and is Questionabe for Sunday against the Dolphins

A new named just popped up on the 49ers injury report.

Trent Williams left Friday's practice with what the 49ers are calling back spasms, and the team is listing him as questionable to play this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Williams has a lengthy injury history and missed three games earlier this season with a high-ankle sprain, but he hasn't had back injuries in the past.

"I don't know him having many," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "I'm not too concerned about it. I asked (offensive line coach) Chris Foerster about it. He said it's just big-guy problems. John Lynch told me he used to get them sometimes. You usually have them on game day -- that's a big deal. He had them today, he'll spend the day resting and stuff and I expect him to be alright. Hopefully this doesn't happen on Sunday."

Another key player will be a game-time decision: Deebo Samuel, who missed Thursday's practice with a thigh injury and was not able to practice fully on Friday.

"There was no set back," Shanahan said. "When you have a deep thigh bruise, you have an idea of how it's going to be, and it just hasn't been as good as we were expecting by now. We were expecting him to be able to go full by now, and he wasn't able to, so that's why there's some concern."

The final two 49ers who are questionable to play on Sunday are defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee) and right guard Spencer Burford (ankle).

In good news for the 49ers, Christian McCaffrey will play through knee irritation, and Arik Armstead will suit up for the first time since Week 4.