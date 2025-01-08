49ers Make Initial Moves, Fire Nick Sorensen and Brian Schneider
The 49ers have let go of defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen and special teams coordinator Brian Schneider. Both moves were anticipated, no additional firings are expected within the coaching staff.
Defensive Coordinator
Speculation turns to who will be hired at defensive coordinator, with New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich as the favorite to land the job The Niners were interested in interviewing Ulbrich last year but were denied the opportunity as he was named the defensive coordinator under Robert Saleh.
Ulbrich played linebacker for the Niners from 2000-2009 and he has Bay Area roots, born in San Jose.
Additional candidates could include former Niner DC Robert Saleh, but he has not expressed an interest in returning. Cincinnati just fired Lou Anarumo, who has had success stopping Kansas City. The Raiders let go of head coach Antonio Pierce, a respected defensive mind.
Defensive assistant coaches in Kansas City and both New York teams get mentions. The most successful young coordinators of the last two years both came from college ball at Michigan, Mike Macdonald now the head coach at Seattle and Jesse Minter with the Chargers.
Less discussed candidates get mentions as well, mine is Chris Hewitt in Baltimore. The Ravens Assistant Head Coach and their secondary coach for the past decade developing some of the top talent in the league. He’s also worked with Macdonald in designing simulated pressure and creative blitzes.
This is a fork in the road moment for the Niners where they can go creative and bold or safe and predictable, I fully expect the latter and for Ulbrich to get the job.
Special Teams Coordinator
Schneider had to be fired after a season that put Murphy’s Law (everything that can go wrong will go wrong) to the test.
Rumors indicate the job will be offered to Sorensen, as the Niners hope to keep him on the staff. Whether Sorensen accepts a demotion, to be determined.
If they hire Sorensen will he upgrade the special teams? Somewhat. It’s frequently mentioned that Sorensen was the special teams coach in Jacksonville in 2021. What isn’t mentioned is that his special teams group was in the bottom ten of the league, 24th in the Gosselin rankings in 2021, one step up from the Niners at 25.
Special teams rankings have been produced every year since 1985 by Rick Gosselin, a football writer out of Dallas. Gosselin learned from special teams coaching legend Frank Gansz in Kansas City in the early eighties. Gansz developed a 12-category points system to profile special teams performance. Gosselin’s rankings are well-regarded in media mentions, he’s produced them for 40 years.
The top special teams coordinator under his rankings the last two years is Houston’s Frank Ross. The NFL Players Association ranked John Fassel of Dallas at the top this year, followed by Chris Tabor of Carolina. Ryan Ficken with the Chargers has also had consistent success.
A college candidate would be Notre Dame’s Marty Biagi, whose group helped close the playoff game against Georgia, and has been coaching college special teams for 15 years.