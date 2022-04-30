San Francisco 49ers NFL Draft Live Blog: Day 3

SANTA CLARA -- This is the San Francisco 49ers live blog for Day 3 of the NFL Draft. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the Levi's Stadium media room.

9:00 The 49ers have six picks today: Nos. 134, 172, 187, 220, 221 and 262. They still have major needs at safety and on the offensive line. The 49ers still haven't said if starting center Alex Mack will return this year, so center is a huge need, and the best centers available are Zach Tom from Wake Forest and Dohnovan West from Arizona State. The 49ers would be smart to take one of them in Round 4. It's surprising the 49ers didn't take an offensive lineman yesterday, considering it's their biggest weakness and their second-best offensive lineman currently is Daniel Brunskill, who's not good. You would think the 49ers would want to put Trey Lance behind the best offensive line they could put together.

Maybe the 49ers think Mack will return. Or maybe they're counting on Daniel Brunskill to move from right guard to center, but that would be a mistake, because Brunskill is much worse at center than at guard. Or maybe the 49ers are targeting a center today. One way or another, it seems the 49ers believe in all the young unproven offensive linemen on their roster. Expect Colton McKivitz to start at guard -- the 49ers seem to trust him, unlike Aaron Banks, who was inactive for all but two games as a rookie last season.