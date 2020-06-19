All49ers
49ers Player Tests Positive for Covid

Grant Cohn

Shut it all down.

The 49ers' player-led workouts in Nashville have been a complete disaster. First Deebo Samuel broke his foot. Now an unnamed player has tested positive for Covid, according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo reports the rest of the group in Nashville will get tested, too. The rest of the group includes Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle Kyle Juszczyk, Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis, Jalen Hurd, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Nick Mullens, Charlie Woerner, C.J. Beathard, Broc Rutter.

Basically most of the offense minus the offensive linemen.

What a disaster.

At least this happened now, and not closer to the season. Meaning whoever tests positive for Covid has more than enough time to recover and play football during the regular season.

But this makes you wonder how training camp will work. If the 49ers couldn't prevent the spread of Covid during a relatively small, informal workout session, how will they prevent the spread during training camp when 90 players bang into each other on the field, share lockers and shower together daily? Good luck.

And if a cluster a players tests positive during training camp, how many will the team have to quarantine? Teams could lose dozens of players at a time for weeks.

This news is unsettling and disheartening. It shows just how difficult it will be for any sports league to operate during this pandemic. I hope whichever 49ers player has this virus will be OK.

Stay tuned for more news as it breaks and we learn which player or players tested positive.

