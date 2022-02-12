49ers Potentially Bringing on Vic Fangio Would be a Home Run Hire

A coaching hire could be made soon for the 49ers.

It just isn't for one of their vacant positions.

San Francisco is reportedly in talks with former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, per Benjamin Allbright. No, it isn't to become defensive coordinator. DeMeco Ryans has that more than secured. It is to become a consultant with the team.

The 49ers potentially bringing on Fangio would be a home run hire.

Anytime a team can add a brilliant and tenured coach to their side, it is practically a no-brainer. Fangio can definitely be a sweet addition for the 49ers defensively. And as great as the defense was last season, bringing on Fangio can only tighten up any loose ends.

But the aspect of hiring Fangio as a consultant makes it a home run is because of the future. DeMeco Ryans is more likely than not going to become a head coach in 2023. The only way that doesn't happen is if the defense drops off massively next season. Barring the slim chance of that happening, my bet is Ryans is gone after 2022.

Since that is more likely than not that he becomes a head coach after the year, Fangio can easily become the top candidate to replace Ryans. By hiring Fangio now, the 49ers keep him as a coach in waiting. They're basically putting him on ice. It's like at our home kitchens when we freeze meat to use for another time.

When it is Ryans' time to go, that is when the 49ers can start to thaw out Fangio and let him take over the reigns as defensive coordinator. That would be quite the hire, especially in succession. To go from Robert Saleh, Ryans, and then Fangio would arguably be the best succession of coordinators in recent memory.

The only questions and concerns to be had is that Fangio is a 3-4 guy. So that fit is definitely off, but I would argue that base defense isn't a major factor. And a coach like Fangio can or should adapt to the abundance of talent the 49ers already have on defense. It is better to hire Fangio than roll the dice elsewhere as I doubt there will be much better candidates.

John Lynch better not let Fangio out of Santa Clara until a deal is made.