John Lynch Outlines 49ers’ Selling Points Despite Substation Theory
The San Francisco 49ers are one of the biggest franchises in the NFL.
It’s a different feeling when players represent the City by the Bay. It's geographically the best place in America, and players represent an organization with a rich history.
Now, as the offseason unfolds, the San Francisco 49ers must approach free agency like every other team, though concerns linger about the so-called “substation theory” that has clouded the organization in recent weeks.
John Lynch outlines the 49ers' true selling points
The theory has sparked league-wide debate, with strong opinions on both sides. Some San Francisco 49ers players have suggested that more research should be done into the science behind it. Others, including Christian McCaffrey, have said it would not affect their decision to play for the team.
When general manager John Lynch was asked at the NFL Combine whether the theory would impact the San Francisco 49ers’ leverage in attracting players, he said the organization’s famed legends and rich history are key reasons players would choose to join the team.
"I sure hope not. I don't think so. We have a tremendous place to live, to play, an iconic organization," shared Lynch on Tuesday.
"The very first event that I kind of went to [for Super Bowl] was Night of Champions that Omaha Productions put on. I kind of went just to support the guys that were up on stage and it was [ESPN broadcaster] Chris Berman moderating a thing with [former San Francisco 49ers QB] Joe [Montana], John Taylor, Tommy Rathman, Eric Wright, Ronnie Lott, Keena Turner and Harris Barton were all there as well.
"And man, the privilege that you felt to be a part of this organization, that's what I think people feel when they think about the Niners and a team that has a chance to compete at the highest level and compete for championships. That's what I think people will think about."
To a large extent, it’s the correct answer. San Francisco has long been home to an organization with a rich history of success, but that does not change the fact that the substation issue still exists and could cloud players’ thinking.
Jed York has previously pushed back on the idea of further investigating it, even though Lynch said they will look into it, and the longer this situation drags on, the more uncertain the long-term effects become.
Time will tell just how much pulling power the 49ers will have.
