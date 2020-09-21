SI.com
Jimmy Garoppolo has a Chance to Play against the Giants

Grant Cohn

The 49ers may have some good news.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has a chance to play Sunday against the New York Giants even though he has a high-ankle sprain. Head coach Kyle Shanahan made this clear Monday on a video conference.

“We’ll see how that goes this week,” Shanahan said about Garoppolo’s ankle injury. “The severity is not real bad, but it is a high ankle.”

Garoppolo injured his ankle early in the first quarter on Sunday when a Jets defender hit him below the knee. Shanahan believes the hit was illegal. “They hit him right in the Achilles, so that was low,” Shanahan argued. “They didn’t call that. And then they couldn’t blow the whistle because his mask was on. He couldn’t get the mask off in time. So while Jimmy is laying there, a guy came and hit him again. I thought there should have been two penalties on that play.”

Ideally, the 49ers would sit Garoppolo until his ankle is 100-percent healthy. But they don’t have that luxury. They currently are in last place in the NFC West, and their schedule only will get more difficult as the season progresses. They have to beat the Giants on Sunday. If they lose, their season most likely is done. So that explains why Garoppolo could play.

“Jimmy is our guy,” Shanahan said. “If he’s good to go and doctors say he’s healthy and he can go out there and protect himself and he feels confident and gives us the best chance to win, in that case, Jimmy will be out there. If Jimmy’s not safe and can’t protect himself, we’ll go with Nick.”

We’ll know more about Garoppolo’s status later in the week.

Here’s who we know may not play against the Giants:

Raheem Mostert -- MCL sprain.

Tevin Coleman -- knee sprain.

D.J. Jones -- ankle injury.

George Kittle -- knee sprain.

Deebo Samuel -- foot fracture.

Richard Sherman -- calf strain.

Dee Ford -- neck/back injury.

Nick Bosa -- knee injury.

Solomon Thomas -- knee injury.

The 49ers haven’t gotten the official MRI results for Bosa and Thomas, but it’s believed they tore their ACLs. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

