Jimmy Garoppolo on his Sprained Thumb: "It F****** Hurts"

SANTA CLARA -- Jimmy Garoppolo threw on Tuesday for the first time since he tore a ligament in his throwing thumb two weeks ago against the Tennessee Titans. Here's what Garoppolo said Wednesday about his thumb.

ME: "What does it feel like to throw with a torn ligament in your thumb. Is it combination of pain and a lack of control? What does it feel like?"

GAROPPOLO: "It f****** hurts. I don't know how else to describe it. It feels like the web in your hand is tearing. That's probably the best way I can describe it. But it's all good."

Q: "How did yesterday's throwing session go and how does the thumb feel today?"



GAROPPOLO" It's sore. It was a prety good throwing session, trying to get the motion back and everything, get it feeling where I want it to feel."

Q: "You mentioned that in the second half in the Tennessee after you hurt your thumb that you had to adjust how you gripped and threw the ball. Is that what you have to do moving forward?"

GAROPPOLO: "Yeah, feeling that out. Feeling out the new tape job that we're working with. I'm trying to get it back to my old motion where it's fluid, but it will just take some time. It's a process. We're working in the right direction.

Q: "You said it's sore. It sounds like it's not 100 percent. Do you feel you'll get there by the end of this week?"

GAROPPOLO: "Definitely not 100 percent. It's literally a day by day thing. Yesterday it felt good. Woke up this morning after throwing, didn't feel so hot. Each day will be different. It's just about rehabbing it, getting the swelling down, getting the motion back, all those little things."

Q: "Given the stakes of this game, do you have to be honest with yourself with how the thumb feels?"

GAROPPOLO: "I'm going to do everything I can to be out there. It's a big one. Whatever I can do to be out there, I'm going to be out there, but at the same time, you've got to be smart and think about what's going to be best for the team to win."

Q: "Do you have to consider the long-term ramifications of playing? Do you anticipate having offseason surgery?"

GAROPPOLO: "All those things you take into account, but it's football. You want to be out there. I'm a big believer in living in the moment. I'm trying to get to 100 percent. I want everything in my body to be out there, but you have to be smart at the same time."

Q: "Kyle Shanahan said the more time you have away, the more your ligament can relatch. Have you felt that the past 13 days?"

GAROPPOLO: "That's a tough one to call. Basically what we're trying to do is let the bone reattach to the other bone. It's just a process. It takes time. We've been doing everything we can to speed it up, but you have to let nature do its thing and let your bones heal up. I know it's not going to be 100 percent, I'm realistic about that, but we're doing everyting we can to get it as close as we can to that."