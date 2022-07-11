Jimmy Garoppolo Reportedly Expected to be Traded by the End of the Month

Finally, some real news about Jimmy Garoppolo.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network spoke to Garoppolo's agent Don Yee this weekend and learned that Garoppolo's recovery from shoulder surgery is on schedule, whatever that means, and that the league expects Garoppolo to get traded somewhere by the end of the month.

Yee also said the report that he told Dan Sileo that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo is inaccurate, although Yee didn't deny anything Sileo said specifically.

If Garoppolo does indeed get traded by the end of the month, the Buccaneers still seem like the most likely destination, unless the NFL suspends Deshaun Watson for the entire upcoming season, in which case the Browns might trade for Garoppolo, but it seems likely Watson will return at some point this year.

So that leaves the Bucs, who could use an heir apparent to Tom Brady, who retired briefly this offseason. But if they're the only team left in the Garoppolo trade market, why bid against themselves? Why not wait for the 49ers to release Garoppolo?

Even if the 49ers keep Garoppolo on the bench the entire upcoming season, and they could, the Bucs don't need him this year. They still have Brady. Theoretically, the Bucs would need Garoppolo next year if Brady calls it quits. And Garoppolo will be a free agent next year, so the Bucs could just sign him then without giving the 49ers any assets.

That seems to be the most likely course of events.

I still predict Garoppolo will be on the 49ers when the regular season begins.