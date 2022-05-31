Trey Lance is Throwing With More Touch and Accuracy this Year

Last season, Lance would throw 100-mile-an-hour wobblers to running backs in the flat or wide receivers running slants. Now, he's throwing those passes softly and completing them.

SANTA CLARA -- Before you ask, yes, the wobble still exists.

When Trey Lance throws a football, he typically doesn't throw a perfect spiral -- the ball wobbles slightly as it spins through the air. This makes the ball more difficult to catch.

And yet, despite the wobble, Lance completed 18 of 21 passes last Tuesday in practice against the 49ers' starting defense. Did this without the help of Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, both of whom missed practice.

How did Lance complete 86 percent of his passes in one practice if his passes wobbled? Because he threw with much more accuracy and touch than he did when he was a rookie.

He's also hitting the 15-yard pass over the middle. That's a difficult pass, because the receiver is running across the field, the quarterback has to hit him in stride, if the pass is too low it gets intercepted by a linebacker and if the pass is too high it gets intercepted by a safety.

That 15-yard pass over the middle is Jimmy Garoppolo's best throw. Lance struggled with it last season, because he tended to miss high, and those overthrows were intercepted by safeties.

On Tuesday last week, Lance threw 7 of those passes and completed 6 -- 86 percent. That's extremely accurate.

Lance has been in the NFL for roughly 12 months, and already seems to have improved significantly. Now let's see if he'll ever get rid of that wobble.