49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Reveals How He Deals With Criticism
The full extent of Brock Purdy’s talent continues to be a hot topic of debate.
The San Francisco 49ers front office trusts him. His own roster trusts him. Yet outside noise remains unconvinced.
Purdy shares why he has a 'chip on his shoulder'
This offseason Purdy signed a five-year, $265 million contract and will enter the new campaign as the 49ers' starting quarterback for a third consecutive season.
Purdy embodies a true rise to greatness, climbing from the bottom of the depth chart in college and with the 49ers, to becoming a starting quarterback who now sets franchise records.
Though he's repeatedly demonstrated his ability throughout his career, the 25-year-old values one thing most from the 49ers inner circle - their trust.
"I've always felt this underdog kind of story. It's been my story from high school to college to the NFL," Purdy shared with former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman on The Richard Sherman Podcast.
"Every single year, all that matters is if I'm leading these guys in this locker room, in this building, for this organization and they trust me here, that's all that matters."
While trust unlocks his full potential, he refuses to let outside noise distract him from his long-term mission: winning games and ending the 49ers’ three-decade-long Super Bowl drought.
"We've been able to prove that what we do here, we've won games, we've been to the Super Bowl. It's worked," Purdy stated. "As long as I've continued to focus where God has me, learning with Kyle [Shanahan], Mick Lombardi, all my teammates, having and gaining their trust is all that matters.
"Everyone's going to have something to say. That's the nature of the sport, and that's fine. If I were to listen to criticism, I wouldn't be where I am today. I have a chip on my shoulder and go prove myself right every single year. "
Purdy good: His 49ers career in numbers
Purdy's enters his fourth season in the NFL with a quarterback rating of 104.9, a high average considering the franchises' 6-11 2024 record.
He rose to the occasion in 2023, leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl while setting a franchise record with 4,280 passing yards.
Purdy has thrown 64 touchdown passes in just 40 games, ranking ninth on the organzation's all-time list.
While these achievements are impressive, it’s evident he’s determined to continue his incredible upward trajectory, finally putting to rest the ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ tag that came with his draft selection.