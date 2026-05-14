One Reason Why the 49ers Aren't Super Bowl Contenders

Despite a fantastic free agency and a somewhat precarious 2026 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers still have one key reason why they aren't Super Bowl contenders just yet.

They had plenty of work to do after the end of the 2025 season, and to their credit, the vast majority of their needs were addressed in free agency. However, their approach to the NFL Draft left one position group still in need of legitimate talent.

The 49ers' offensive line is still an issue

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; NBC Sports analyst Kyle Shanahan prior to the New England Patriots game against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

During free agency, the 49ers brought in Robert Jones and Brett Toth on one-year deals, while the week leading up to the draft saw Trent Williams agree to a new contract with the team.

Williams and San Francisco agreed to a two-year, $50 million extension that included $37 million guaranteed and a $22 million signing bonus.

Left guard, in particular, remains a major question mark. While there is plenty of competition for the starting spot, there is no clear high-caliber player capable of making a major impact.

"Connor Colby, a seventh-round pick in 2025, has perhaps the best chance of opening the year as the starter. While Colby is a homegrown talent with seven starts and 451 offensive snaps under his belt, he only earned a 50.1 overall grade from . His 33.7 pass-blocking grade ranked as the third-worst at the position among the 81 guards who qualified last year," wrote Bleacher Report's Alex Kay.

"Rookie lineman Carver Willis could get an extended look at left guard in training camp. The fourth-rounder played tackle at Kansas State and Washington, but will need to move inside at the NFL level due to his physical limitations. B/R scout Brandon Thorn highlighted limited range and below-average anchoring ability as key areas of concern for the prospect who rated No. 149 overall and No. 17 amongst interior offensive linemen on B/R's big board.

"Unless someone truly steps up and distinguishes themselves during camp, the 49ers are going to have a myriad of left guard issues throughout the upcoming season.

"It's a position that could become their Achilles' heel as they try to finally break through and win a Super Bowl after multiple near-misses under Shanahan."

And that concern is completely justified. If anything, it was a position the 49ers should have addressed early in the draft with the intention of finding a Day 1 starter.

It has always been somewhat puzzling why Shanahan rarely invests heavily in the offensive line, aside from Williams, whom the 49ers acquired via trade back in 2020.