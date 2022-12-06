Jimmy Garoppolo Can Return in 7-8 Weeks

Apparently Jimmy Garoppolo's season hasn't ended yet.

The 49ers initially feared Garoppolo would need surgery to repair the broken foot he suffered this past Sunday against Miami, but their fears were wrong and he won't need surgery, so he will be ready to return to the field in seven to eight weeks according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That means Garoppolo will be ready for the divisional round of the playoffs at the earliest and the NFC Championship at the latest.

Of course, the 49ers still will have to reach the postseason and win at least one playoff game without Garoppolo for him to make a comeback. And that means they'll have to keep Brock Purdy healthy, something they were not able to do with Garoppolo or Trey Lance this season.

Let's assume Purdy stays healthy. If the 49ers continue to win games with their great defense but Purdy struggles and they beat teams in spite of him, then of course they'll play Garoppolo as soon as he's ready.

But what if Purdy plays well and the offense experiences no significant drop off with him at quarterback? And what if he wins a playoff game or two? In that case, should the 49ers bench a quarterback who has the hot hand just to play another quarterback who's coming off a serious injury and hasn't played in two months? Garoppolo is a notorious slow starter, plus he has not performed well in the playoffs. He isn't necessarily the 49ers' savior.

And how come Garoppolo can return from his broken foot, but Trey Lance can't return the broken ankle he suffered Week 2?

Lots of questions for the 49ers to answer. Stay tuned. Kyle Shanahan will address the media on Wednesday.