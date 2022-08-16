Skip to main content

49ers Release Robert Nkemdiche

Nkemdiche did seem to improve as training camp progressed, and he made a couple nice plays in the preseason game Friday night.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The 49ers had to trim their roster down to 85 players today. And to do so, they released veteran defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche.

The 49ers signed Nkemdiche right before training camp, and at that time there was some optimism he might make the roster, considering he's a former first-round pick with talent, plus the 49ers have the best defensive line coach in the NFL -- Kris Kocurek.

To be fair, Nkemdiche did seem to improve as training camp progressed, and he made a couple nice plays in the preseason game Friday night against the Green Bay Packers. But frankly, he never had a realistic chance to make the 49ers' roster -- it's just too talented and deep, especially along the defensive line. It might be deepest D-line in the NFL.

In retrospect, it's commendable that Nkemdiche accepted the challenge and signed with the 49ers in the first place, given how remote his odds of making the team were. Clearly, he's confident. And he still has a chance to make another team's 53-man roster, which probably is why the 49ers released him now and not later. They did him a courtesy, so he can find another team as soon as possible. Perhaps his next team will be impressed by Nkemdiche's time with the 49ers and his tape in their first preseason game. Perhaps this experience will prove to be a positive one for him. Who knows, perhaps he'll even find his way back to the 49ers at some point.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Funny things happen in football.

In This Article (1)

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

USATSI_18753888
News

How Concerned Should the 49ers be With the Influx of Hamstring Injuries?

By Jose Luis Sanchez III1 hour ago
USATSI_18762833
News

49ers Releasing Darqueze Dennard Shows Confidence in Samuel Womack III

By Jose Luis Sanchez III23 hours ago
My Post-1 (26)
News

The Good and Not So Good from Day 14 of Training Camp: Trey Lance is Near Perfect

By Grant CohnAug 15, 2022 3:46 PM EDT
USATSI_18753834
News

Jimmie Ward Could Miss the 49ers' Regular Season Opener With Hamstring Injury

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIAug 15, 2022 1:57 PM EDT
USATSI_18861881
News

Five Winners from 49ers Preseason Win over Packers

By David LiechtyAug 15, 2022 12:37 PM EDT
My Post - 2022-04-20T062303.858
News

DeMeco Ryans Wasn't Surprised by Impressive Preseason Outing From Samuel Womack III

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIAug 14, 2022 7:49 PM EDT
My Post-1 (22)
News

The Good and Not So Good from Day 13 of Training Camp: Wide Back Deebo Samuel is Back

By Grant CohnAug 14, 2022 6:03 PM EDT
USATSI_17404535
News

Will Brandon Aiyuk Have Over or Under 59.5 Receptions in 2022?

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIAug 13, 2022 8:38 PM EDT