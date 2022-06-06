49ers Reportedly Have Excused Jimmy Garoppolo from Minicamp

Mandatory minicamp starts Tuesday and Jimmy Garoppolo won't be there.

That's because the 49ers have given him an excused absence, according to The NFL Network. Typically, teams fine players who don't show up to minicamp, but the 49ers are making an exception for Garoppolo.

Why?

Because he's injured. He's still rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery on his throwing arm. He couldn't participate in practice if he were there. He would just stand on the sideline and watch other players practice.

Plus, the mere presence of Garoppolo would be a distraction. The 49ers want Trey Lance to take over the team and win over the locker room, and he can't do that if Garoppolo is hanging around. If Lance struggles, the 49ers always could summon Garoppolo at a later date, but they're hoping Lance will succeed and make Garoppolo unnecessary.

Plus Garoppolo doesn't want to play for the 49ers anymore. He said goodbye to the local media in his final press conference and said he'd like to go to a winning team. There's a real possibility he would have ghosted minicamp even if the 49ers hadn't given him permission to miss it.

Garoppolo has not reached out to any of the 49ers coaches this offseason, according to the coaches. He clearly has no interest in staying with the 49ers. It's possible he could hold out of training camp if the 49ers still haven't traded or released him by then.

Don't be surprised if the 49ers release Garoppolo right after he passes a physical in a month or two.