49ers Reportedly "Would Love to Get" J.C. Jackson

This almost seems too good to be true.

The 49ers reportedly are seriously in the market for a premium cornerback for the first time since the mid 1990s. According to Jordan Schultz, the 49ers "would love to get" free agent cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Jackson is exactly the kind of cornerback the 49ers haven't had since Deion Sanders and Eric Davis -- the last time San Francisco won a Super Bowl. Jackson has a terrific blend of recovery speed and ball skills, which are the two most important, most expensive traits a cornerback can have.

Usually, the 49ers acquire cornerbacks whose strengths are wingspan and tackling, traits that are a dime a dozen. They often draft college safeties and move them to cornerback (see: Dontae Johnson and Tarvarius Moore). That's a big reason why the 49ers defense is tied for the fewest interceptions in the NFL since 2017.

Meanwhile, Jackson is an interception machine. In four career seasons, he has intercepted a whopping 25 passes. And he's merely 26-years old. If he got to play behind the 49ers' fabulous front seven, his production might even improve.

But Jackson will be expensive. The 49ers probably would have to give him a five-year, $100 million contract, and they haven't spent that much on a cornerback since 2007 when they gave Nate Clements an eight-year, $80 million contract, which was a disaster for the 49ers, because Clements was not a shutdown cornerback. Ever since that error 15 years ago, the 49ers have seemed scared to invest heavily in cornerbacks.

And that's why I'm skeptical the 49ers actually will sign Jackson. They absolutely should, but history shows they probably won't.