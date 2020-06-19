All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Richie James Jr. Breaks Wrist

Grant Cohn

Another bad break for the 49ers.

Wide receiver/kick returner Richie James Jr. broke his wrist, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, and will miss the next two months. That’s a serious wrist fracture.

This news comes just a day after starting wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a Jones Fracture in his foot. Samuel will miss the next three to four months, and could miss the first couple of games.

For James, a two-month recovery timeline means he should be healthy by the end of training camp. Meaning he should have an opportunity to play in at least one preseason game, and compete for his spot on the roster.

But this injury just significantly lowered his chances of making the roster.

James was on the bubble before he broke his wrist. He’s a former seventh-round pick who has caught just 15 passes in his career -- the 49ers rarely give him an opportunity to prove himself on offense. He’s the starting punt returner, and a solid one, but the 49ers have other players who can return punts, players such as Trent Taylor. And this offseason, the 49ers drafted two wide receivers -- Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings -- and signed a third: Travis Benjamin. Benjamin and Aiyuk can return kicks, too.

James needs a monster offseason to keep his place on the roster. Now, he probably won’t have a monster offseason. What a shame.

James is a highly-talented young player. If the 49ers cut him, I expect another team will sign him, and that team will get a quality player.

Lots of quality players such as James could get cut this offseason as teams keep rookies who haven’t proven themselves, because there were no minicamps or OTAs.

Smart teams will keep their eyes glued to the waiver wire.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should the 49ers Trade for Jamal Adams?

Jamal Adams would accept a trade from the Jets to the 49ers. Should the 49ers be interested?

Grant Cohn

How Much do the 49ers Pay Kyle Shanahan?

Here's how much the 49ers pay head coach Kyle Shanahan per season.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

What Bill Walsh would Think of Jimmy Garoppolo

Here's what former 49ers head coach Bill Walsh might think of current 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if Walsh were alive.

Grant Cohn

by

CarlosBond56

How the 49ers may have Snubbed John Lynch

The 49ers may have snubbed John Lynch by extending Kyle Shanahan's contract.

Grant Cohn

by

mrosslarkin

49ers WR Deebo Samuel Breaks Foot

Deebo Samuel, who gained 961 yards from scrimmage and scored six touchdowns last year as a rookie, could miss the first few games of the season.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

3 Ways the 49ers can Maximize their Super Bowl Window in 2020

Here are three things the 49ers can do to give themselves the best chance to win the Super Bowl in 2020.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

JaMycal Hasty could be a Pleasant Surprise in Training Camp

Here's why 49ers undrafted rookie running back JaMycal Hasty could make the team.

Nicholas Cothrel

Trent Williams Acquisition is 49ers Best Offseason Move

The 49ers practically stole left tackle Trent Williams from Washington.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Announcing the 49ers All-Decade Offensive Line

These are the 49ers' best offensive linemen of the past 10 years.

Nick_Newman

by

Nick_Newman

How 49ers CEO Jed York has Changed

Here's how 49ers CEO Jed York has changed since he took over the team in 2008.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan