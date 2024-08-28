49ers Roster Cuts: 4 Surprising Decisions Made
The San Francisco 49ers' 53-man roster is official.
While some decisions at certain positions were predictable, the 49ers made five surprising decisions with their final roster cuts. Here is what they were.
RB Elijah Mitchell out for the year
The 49ers placed running back Elijah Mitchell on Injured Reserve -- effectively ending his 2024 season. Jordan Mason was always going to be the backup to Christian McCaffrey. Mitchell's placement on I.R. further confirms that. Seeing the 49ers call it quits on him was a surprise since he had recently returned to practice.
But it looks like the 49ers want to move on with Mitchell in the last year of his deal. Injuries have been a common theme for Elijah Mitchell since his rookie season. He has struggled to find consistent health, so his role as a backup is fitting. However, the practice time missed due to a hamstring injury, and Mason's emergence, this year has done him in.
WR Ronnie Bell made it
How on earth did wide receiver Ronnie Bell make the final roster cuts? He's been a roller coaster ride throughout training camp and the preseason. Every opportunity the 49ers have given him has been squandered more times than not. Yet, he made it as the seventh receiver on the roster.
Seven receivers for the 49ers is a surprise, so it's a double whammy with Bell making it. But it is likely because Brandon Aiyuk has been absent. The 49ers can't assume that he will return soon and will be able to contribute immediately. There's also Ricky Pearsall who is slowly making his way back. Bell's retention gives them depth until both of them can get it going.
Tight end suffers the most cuts
Of all the positions on the 49ers, it was the tight end position that suffered the most cuts. A total of five players were waived/released. Only George Kittle and Jake Tonges are listed on the final 53-man roster. Second-year players Brayden Willis and Cameron Latu did not make it. Their failure to make the team isn't a surprise.
Neither tight end showed to be impactful in any facet. Not even Eric Saubert, who seemed to be the presumed No. 2 tight end, made it. The 49ers were underwhelmed by the players at the position. Don't expect the 49ers to have only two tight ends for long. Logan Thomas, who was recently re-signed and is now released again, will probably be the player they bring back.
CB Ambry Thomas is inevitable
One of the most polarizing players on the 49ers is cornerback Ambry Thomas. He might be the "Ronnie Bell of cornerbacks" on the team. It's always a roller coaster ride with him. This preseason Thomas wasn't good at all. It looked as if this was it for him, especially after he broke his forearm.
Well, he somehow made it. Either the 49ers believe he is getting healthy soon or there's another move coming. He could still end up on Injured Reserve. It should all become clear on Wednesday when Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch hold their press conferences.