49ers Announce 53-Man Roster: Complete Breakdown

The season is just around the corner and under a tree.

Grant Cohn

Aug 23, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general overall view of San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders helmets at the line of scrimmage at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The 49ers just announced their final cuts. Here are the players they released:

1. OL Ben Bartch

2. WR Robbie Chosen

3. OL Chris Hubbard

4. DL T.Y. McGill Jr.  

5. OL Brandon Parker

6. TE Eric Saubert

7. WR Trent Taylor

8. TE Logan Thomas

9. S Tracy Walker III

10. DL Nick Williams

11. CB Rock Ya-Sin

Here are the players they waived:

1. OL Isaac Alarcon

2. DL Evan Anderson

3. DL Alex Barrett

4. DL Shakel Brown

5. DL Jonathan Garvin

6. LB Jalen Graham

7. WR Danny Gray

8. OL Sebastian Gutierrez

9. OL Jarrett Kingston

10. TE Cameron Latu

11. CB Chase Lucas

12. S Jaylen Mahoney

13. WR  Tay Martin

14. QB Tanner Mordecai

15. OL Drake Nugent

16. TE Mason Pline

17. RB Cody Schrader

18. TE Brayden Willis

19. CB Samuel Womack III

Here are the players the 49ers placed on the Injured Reserve List:

1. Kalia Davis (designated for return)

2. Elijah Mitchell

Here are the players the 49ers placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List:

1. Talanoa Hufanga

Here are the players the 49ers placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List:

1. Dre Greenlaw

And here is the 53-man roster:

QUARTERBACK

1. Brock Purdy

2. Joshua Dobbs

3. Brandon Allen

Analysis: The 49ers have to keep three quarterbacks because the NFL changed its rule that used to allow teams to elevate the same quarterback from the practice squad every week. Head coach Kyle Shanahan still hasn't named a second-string quarterback, but it should be Dobbs.

RUNNING BACK

1. Christian McCaffrey

2. Jordan Mason

3. Isaac Guerendo

4. Patrick Taylor Jr.

5. Kyle Juszczyk

Analysis: Elijah Mitchell is out for the year with an undisclosed injury and Patrick Taylor Jr. takes his place. I expect Taylor will be inactive on gamedays and Guerendo will be active because he's the kick returner.

WIDE RECEIVER

1. Brandon Aiyuk

2. Deebo Samuel

3. Jauan Jennings

4. Chris Conley

5. Jacob Cowing

6. Ricky Pearsall

7. Ronnie Bell.

Analysis: The 49ers waive former third-round pick Danny Gray but keep former seventh-round pick Ronnie Bell, which is a good choice. Bell is a much better player.

TIGHT END

1. George Kittle

2. Jake Tonges

Analysis: The 49ers surprisingly waived both tight ends they drafted last year -- Cam Latu and Brayden Willis. To be fair, neither player earned a spot on the team. Tonges was better than both of them this offseason. Look for the 49ers to add a third tight end to the roster soon.

OFFENSIVE LINE

1. Jaylon Moore

2. Aaron Banks

3. Jake Brendel

4. Dominick Puni

5. Colton McKivitz

6. Nick Zakelj

7. Spencer Burford

8. Jon Feliciano

Analysis: Trent Williams is on the Reserve/Did Not Report List, so he doesn't count toward the 53-man roster. Without him, this easily is the worst offensive line in the NFL. Feliciano most likely will go on IR tomorrow.

DEFENSIVE LINE

1. Nick Bosa

2. Javon Hargrave

3. Maliek Collins

4. Leonard Floyd

5. Yetur Gross-Matos

6. Jordan Elliott

7. Kevin Givens

8. Robert Beal Jr.

9. Sam Okuayinonu

Analysis: Beal and Okuayinonu made the team because the 49ers need two backup defensive linemen and they're healthy. That's it.

LINEBACKERS

1. Fred Warner

2. De'Vondre Campbell

3. Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

4. Dee Winters

5. Curtis Robinson

6. Tatum Bethune

Analysis: The 49ers surprisingly waived last year's seventh-round pick Jalen Graham. He got outplayed by Curtis Robinson and Tatum Bethune, who finished sixth in the NFL in tackles in the preseason.

CORNERBACKS

1. Charvarius Ward

2. Deommodore Lenoir

3. Renardo Green

4. Isaac Yiadom

5. Darrell Luter Jr.

6. Ambry Thomas

Analysis: The 49ers finally waived former fifth-round pick Samuel Womack. He did next to nothing for the 49ers the past two seasons. Thomas most likely will go on IR tomorrow.

SAFETIES

1. Ji'Ayir Brown

2. George Odum

3. Malik Mustapha

4. Talanoa Hufanga

Analysis: The 49ers activated Hufanga from the PUP List today. It remains to be seen if he'll play Week 1.

SPECIAL TEAMS

1. Jake Moody

2. Mitch Wishnowsky

3. Taybor Pepper

Analysis: Wishnowsky is 32 and recently missed most of training camp with knee irritation. That's something to monitor.

Grant Cohn

