49ers Announce 53-Man Roster: Complete Breakdown
The 49ers just announced their final cuts. Here are the players they released:
1. OL Ben Bartch
2. WR Robbie Chosen
3. OL Chris Hubbard
4. DL T.Y. McGill Jr.
5. OL Brandon Parker
6. TE Eric Saubert
7. WR Trent Taylor
8. TE Logan Thomas
9. S Tracy Walker III
10. DL Nick Williams
11. CB Rock Ya-Sin
Here are the players they waived:
1. OL Isaac Alarcon
2. DL Evan Anderson
3. DL Alex Barrett
4. DL Shakel Brown
5. DL Jonathan Garvin
6. LB Jalen Graham
7. WR Danny Gray
8. OL Sebastian Gutierrez
9. OL Jarrett Kingston
10. TE Cameron Latu
11. CB Chase Lucas
12. S Jaylen Mahoney
13. WR Tay Martin
14. QB Tanner Mordecai
15. OL Drake Nugent
16. TE Mason Pline
17. RB Cody Schrader
18. TE Brayden Willis
19. CB Samuel Womack III
Here are the players the 49ers placed on the Injured Reserve List:
1. Kalia Davis (designated for return)
2. Elijah Mitchell
Here are the players the 49ers placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List:
1. Talanoa Hufanga
Here are the players the 49ers placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List:
1. Dre Greenlaw
And here is the 53-man roster:
QUARTERBACK
1. Brock Purdy
2. Joshua Dobbs
3. Brandon Allen
Analysis: The 49ers have to keep three quarterbacks because the NFL changed its rule that used to allow teams to elevate the same quarterback from the practice squad every week. Head coach Kyle Shanahan still hasn't named a second-string quarterback, but it should be Dobbs.
RUNNING BACK
1. Christian McCaffrey
2. Jordan Mason
3. Isaac Guerendo
4. Patrick Taylor Jr.
5. Kyle Juszczyk
Analysis: Elijah Mitchell is out for the year with an undisclosed injury and Patrick Taylor Jr. takes his place. I expect Taylor will be inactive on gamedays and Guerendo will be active because he's the kick returner.
WIDE RECEIVER
1. Brandon Aiyuk
2. Deebo Samuel
3. Jauan Jennings
4. Chris Conley
5. Jacob Cowing
6. Ricky Pearsall
7. Ronnie Bell.
Analysis: The 49ers waive former third-round pick Danny Gray but keep former seventh-round pick Ronnie Bell, which is a good choice. Bell is a much better player.
TIGHT END
1. George Kittle
2. Jake Tonges
Analysis: The 49ers surprisingly waived both tight ends they drafted last year -- Cam Latu and Brayden Willis. To be fair, neither player earned a spot on the team. Tonges was better than both of them this offseason. Look for the 49ers to add a third tight end to the roster soon.
OFFENSIVE LINE
1. Jaylon Moore
2. Aaron Banks
3. Jake Brendel
4. Dominick Puni
5. Colton McKivitz
6. Nick Zakelj
7. Spencer Burford
8. Jon Feliciano
Analysis: Trent Williams is on the Reserve/Did Not Report List, so he doesn't count toward the 53-man roster. Without him, this easily is the worst offensive line in the NFL. Feliciano most likely will go on IR tomorrow.
DEFENSIVE LINE
1. Nick Bosa
2. Javon Hargrave
3. Maliek Collins
4. Leonard Floyd
5. Yetur Gross-Matos
6. Jordan Elliott
7. Kevin Givens
8. Robert Beal Jr.
9. Sam Okuayinonu
Analysis: Beal and Okuayinonu made the team because the 49ers need two backup defensive linemen and they're healthy. That's it.
LINEBACKERS
1. Fred Warner
2. De'Vondre Campbell
3. Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
4. Dee Winters
5. Curtis Robinson
6. Tatum Bethune
Analysis: The 49ers surprisingly waived last year's seventh-round pick Jalen Graham. He got outplayed by Curtis Robinson and Tatum Bethune, who finished sixth in the NFL in tackles in the preseason.
CORNERBACKS
1. Charvarius Ward
2. Deommodore Lenoir
3. Renardo Green
4. Isaac Yiadom
5. Darrell Luter Jr.
6. Ambry Thomas
Analysis: The 49ers finally waived former fifth-round pick Samuel Womack. He did next to nothing for the 49ers the past two seasons. Thomas most likely will go on IR tomorrow.
SAFETIES
1. Ji'Ayir Brown
2. George Odum
3. Malik Mustapha
4. Talanoa Hufanga
Analysis: The 49ers activated Hufanga from the PUP List today. It remains to be seen if he'll play Week 1.
SPECIAL TEAMS
1. Jake Moody
2. Mitch Wishnowsky
3. Taybor Pepper
Analysis: Wishnowsky is 32 and recently missed most of training camp with knee irritation. That's something to monitor.