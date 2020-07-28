All49ers
49ers Roster-Move Analysis as Players Report for Training Camp

Grant Cohn

The last of the 49ers players reported to the team facility for Covid-19 testing on Tuesday. So the 49ers announced a series of roster moves roughly two weeks before they have their first practice.

On the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, the 49ers placed:

  1. C Weston Richburg (knee)
  2. DE Ronald Blair (knee)
  3. DT Kentavius Street (knee)
  4. DT Jullian Taylor (knee)
  5. WR Shawn Poindexter (knee)

On the Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List, the 49ers placed:

  1. WR Deebo Samuel (foot)
  2. CB D.J. Reed (pec)

The 49ers waived the following players:

  1. QB Broc Rutter
  2. LB Joey Alfieri
  3. CB Jermaine Kelly
  4. S Derrick Kindred
  5. OL Ray Smith

The 49ers also placed wide receiver Richie James Jr. on the Reserve/Covid-19 list, waived rookie undrafted-free-agent wide receiver Chris Finke with a non-football injury, and waived defensive tackle Willie Henry Jr. with a non-football illness.

Here are my takeaways from these transactions:

One: Surprisingly few Covid-19 cases, which is a good sign.

Two: Apparently no one opted out of the season. Another good sign.

Three: Players on PUP and NFI will start training camp rehabbing but can return. If they’re still on PUP or NFI after the final cutdown date, then they must miss the first six weeks of the season.

Three: Of all the players currently on the PUP list, I’m guessing Jullian Taylor is the one most likely to stay on it when the regular season starts. He tore his ACL during a late-December practice and probably won’t be ready to play when the season starts.

Four: Will Kentavius Street ever be healthy? He had a torn ACL when the 49ers drafted him in 2018 and still hasn’t recovered.

Five: Neither Trent Taylor, Jalen Hurd nor Jerick McKinnon were on the injured lists. And the 49ers have high hopes for all three. They’re as healthy as they’ll ever be. Another good sign.

Game on. Almost.

