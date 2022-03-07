49ers Rumored to be Interested in Juju Smith-Schuster

It seems highly unlikely the 49ers could afford both Deebo Samuel and Smith-Schuster. And that's what makes this rumor so interesting.

Who knew the 49ers were in the market for a wide receiver?

Apparently, they're one of three potential landing spots for wide receiver Juju Smith-Schustert, according to NFL Rumors.

This rumor is surprising, because the 49ers currently are $1 million over the cap, and their No. 1 wide receiver, Deebo Samuel, is due for a huge contract extension. He probably expects to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL after the phenomenal season he had in 2021-22. He almost single handedly dragged the 49ers to the NFC Championship game.

It seems highly unlikely the 49ers could afford both Samuel and Smith-Schuster. And that's what makes this rumor so interesting.

Perhaps showing interest in Smith-Schuster is the 49ers' way of telling Samuel and his agent that there are other fish in the sea. Perhaps if Samuel insists on getting paid $25 million per season, the 49ers will instead sign Smith-Schuster and make Samuel play out the final season of his rookie deal. Then they can franchise tag him.

Smith-Schuster had 1,426 receiving yards in 2018, but hasn't been able to replicate that production since then, mostly due to injuries. Last season, he played in only five games. So he's a high-quality receiver the 49ers could acquire on the cheap.

As opposed to Samuel, who's coming off an All Pro season. But like Smith-Schuster, Samuel has had injury issues and missed games. And his injuries tend to be pulled hamstrings and pulled groins.

Clearly, keeping Samuel is the 49ers' No. 1 option. But if he plays hardball, they seem to have a backup plan.

Cold business.