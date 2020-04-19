49ers Should Avoid Signing a Tight End

Adding a tight end during the offseason has been one of the 49ers' many goals.

That is why they showed interest in free agent Austin Hooper, before he ultimately struck a deal with the Browns.

The 49ers have another shot to sign a free-agent tight end now that the Bears have released Trey Burton. Burton would be a solid complimentary piece to George Kittle.

However, the 49ers should avoid signing Burton or any other tight end.

If the Niners are dead-set on finding a No. 2 tight end, then they need to look closer to home, because they already have that player in Ross Dwelley. When Kittle was out for a two-game stretch last season, it was Dwelley who stepped up to the plate.

Dwelley isn't the most impactful tight end, buft he is an adequate player because he can block and receive well. If the 49ers can just develop him some more, he will be that ideal complimentary player to Kittle.

Considering the 49ers current salary-cap space, adding a tight end is more of a luxury, not a necessity. Let's not forget they still need to sign Kittle to an extension. That deal definitely is going to reset the tight end market, so the 49ers have no breathing room under the salary cap.

But they can draft a tight end. If Dwelley does not appeal to them next to Kittle, perhaps a rookie will.

The only issue is the 49ers do not have draft capital on Day 2, so the odds of landing an instant contributor are slim. They can, however, add someone they like and build him up as the season goes along. That way there isn't pressure on the rookie to be an immediate-impact player.

Albert Okwuegbunam of Missouri is a player that could fall to the fifth round. While his blocking isn't particularly strong, he is surely someone who can be a receiving threat in the 49ers offense. Best part of all, he will be on a rookie deal, which will lock him in for the foreseeable future.

It's all about value when it comes to adding a tight end. Signing a free agent does not bring value. Sure, there is less of a wait when it comes to being a contributor, but that is where Dwelley comes in. And if the 49ers can wait, then the draft is where they bring another tight end into the fold.