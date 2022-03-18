Skip to main content

49ers Sign Ray-Ray McCloud to 2-Year $10.4 Million Deal

One could even say the 49ers splurged.

The 49ers just signed the top return man on the market.

They gave former Pittsburgh Steeler Ray-Ray McCloud a two-year deal worth up to a whopping $10.4 million, according to The NFL Network. That's a lot of dough for a kickoff and punt return specialist. One could even say the 49ers splurged.

Of course, they didn't splurge on Tier 1 cornerback such as J.C. Jackson, or a Tier 1 pass rusher such as Chandler Jones or Von Miller, but they got the top return man available and that's something.

McCloud averaged 9.7 yards per punt return last season, which is impressive. He also returned kickoffs and was serviceable, plus he plays some offense as well, although he fumbles frequently.

In a vacuum, this signing is fine, even if it's a bit rich for a return specialist. But when you look at the big picture, it's a bargain-bin signing by a team that should be adding big-time impact players that will push them from being one of the best teams in the league to THE best team in the league.

McCloud doesn't move the needle. Neither does Charvarius Ward or Oren Burks or Hassan Ridgeway. Individually, they're all good signings, but together they don't make the 49ers Super Bowl favorites. And that should be the 49ers' goal this offseason -- to become Super Bowl favorites. To go all in. That's what they did the last time they won a Super Bowl. They brought in Deion Sanders, Ken Norton Jr., Richard Dent and Rickey Jackson.

Maybe the 49ers will go all in tomorrow.

