49ers Sign RB Brian Hill to Practice Squad

The 49ers are so thin at running back, Hill might just play this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 49ers have a desperate need for healthy running backs.

So they signed former Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill to their practice squad on Wednesday. And the 49ers are so thin at the position, Hill might just play this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

That's because starting running back Elijah Mitchell has a concussion and a knee injury and didn't practice Wednesday, plus backup running back Jeff Wilson Jr. reagravated his knee injury and was limited during Wednesday's practice, not to mention third-string running running back Trey Sermon in on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury.

That leaves the 49ers with JaMycal Hasty and Hill, whom the 49ers could and probably will call up from the practice squad on Satuday. Those two potentially would be their only healthy running backs.

Hill, 26, was the Falcons' fifth-round draft pick in 2017. He has appeared in 45 games, and even though he has started only three in his career, he ran the ball 100 times in 2020 and averaged 4.7 yards per carry. Which means he was a quality No. 2 running back last season.

This offseason, Hill signed with the Titans, but suffered an undisclosed injury during training camp and they released him. Then the Browns signed him to their practice squad, and eventually promoted him to their active roster before releasing him on Nov. 30.

If Hill had anything left, the Titans and Browns probably wouldn't have gotten rid of him, so temper you expectations.

Still, the 49ers need anything Hill can provide this Sunday. They're that desperate.