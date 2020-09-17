When I do my weekly film breakdowns, I usually highlight the good and not so good from Jimmy Garoppolo. I call it Good Jimmy vs. Bad Jimmy.

But when the 49ers lost 24-20 to the Cardinals on Sunday, there was no Good Jimmy. It was a Bad Jimmy production from start to finish, and you could tell early in the first quarter.

Here were Bad Jimmy's worst plays:

1. 8:31 First Quarter. First and 10 at SF 31.

Kyle Shanahan calls a play-action pass for Kendrick Bourne running a deep curl route in the middle of the field. Garoppolo feels pressure to his right, but he has plenty of room to reset his feet and fire to Bourne for a first down. Instead, Garoppolo checks down to Raheem Mostert, who gains five yards. Good Jimmy would never check down so quickly. That was an Alex Smith play.

2. 6:55 First Quarter. First and 10 at SF 25.

His first read is Dante Pettis, who runs a go route up the sideline. Garoppolo decides not to throw to him, and just stares at him. Doesn't go to another read in the progression. Doesn't see Bourne and George Kittle, both of whom are open. Just stands there and takes a sack.

3. 5:29 First quarter. Third and 3 at SF 32.

Instead of throwing to Bourne who's open at the first-down marker, Garoppolo makes up his mind before the play that he's throwing a low-percentage deep pass to Jerick McKinnon. Garoppolo throws the pass off his back foot and overthrows McKinnon.

4. 13:58 Second Quarter. Third and 12 at AZ 12.

The pirouette play. Garoppolo spins in a circle three times and never seen McKinnon who's open right in front of him. Bad look.

5. 9:46 Fourth Quarter. First and 10 at AZ 37.

Pettis is open on left running curl, but Garoppolo never looks at that side of field. Instead, he checks down to Kyle Juszczyk, who’s covered. Incomplete.

6. 8:47 Fourth Quarter. Second and 5 at the AZ 5.

Raheem Mostert is open in the left corner of the end zone but Garoppolo looks away from him too soon. Throws incomplete to Bourne on the right. Bad Jimmy has tunnel vision.

7. 1:21 Fourth Quarter. First and 10 at AZ 21.

The play that should have won the game for the 49ers. Bourne runs stutter go. Garoppolo's throw is late and underthrown -- he babies it, and Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson breaks it up with the back of his helmet.

8. 0:37 Fourth Quarter. Fourth and 5 at AZ 16.

Garoppolo's final throw of the game. He steps away from his target, not toward him, and misses the throw behind Trent Taylor, who was open at the first-down marker. Terrible footwork. Good Jimmy's footwork is much better.

Watch the full breakdown below.