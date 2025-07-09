49ers Wide Receiver Overview: Life After Deebo Samuel
With one big name gone, the San Francisco 49ers’ wide receiver room is set to look much different in 2025. The departure of Deebo Samuel leaves a big hole, but also opportunities for returning players and new additions.
Brandon Aiyuk
What a difference a year makes. Last offseason was full of drama over whether Aiyuk would even play for the 49ers. He ultimately signed a new deal, started slowly, and then suffered a serious injury that has taken attention away from him a bit. Now, he enters 2025 needing to recover quickly and live up to his new salary.
Ricky Pearsall
Pearsall had an eventful rookie season, including being robbed and shot off the field. On the field, expectations were modest, but even he would admit he could have performed better. The team is now relying on him to step into a much bigger role. Is he ready?
Jauan Jennings
Jennings has been a reliable role player, but injuries and inconsistency elsewhere opened the door for him last year, and he delivered more than 900 yards. If Aiyuk and Pearsall are fully healthy and progressing, can Jennings keep himself firmly in the mix?
Demarcus Robinson
A veteran since 2016, Robinson joins from the Rams as a depth receiver who can fill almost any role when needed. His best value remains as a situational, splash-play contributor.
Jacob Cowing
The former fourth-round pick is expected to retain the punt return job for a second year. The question is whether he can carve out more offensive snaps as well.
Jordan Watkins
The rookie fourth-rounder from Ole Miss has intriguing size and speed. A big-play threat in college, he’ll compete with Robinson for a role.
Junior Bergen
The rookie seventh-round pick from Montana will look to push Jacob Cowing for the punt returner job. If not, he may have to stick to the practice squad.
Isaiah Neyor
Neyor is a rookie UDFA from Nebraska. He transferred from a stacked Texas room and has size and speed, making him an interesting name to watch.
Isaiah Hodgins
Hodgins has spent his career with Brian Daboll, following him from the Buffalo Bills to the New York Giants. After failing to catch on, the former sixth-round pick is on his last legs in the NFL.
Russell Gage
Gage put up back-to-back 700-yard seasons in 2020 and 2021. However, he tore his patellar after having a poor 2022 season and missed all of 2023. He spent most of 2024 with the 49ers' practice squad. Can he get healthy and back to his old ways?
Malik Knowles
The rookie UDFA from Kansas State will be looking to stick on the practice squad
Terique Owens
Owens is a 2024 UDFA who spent the year on the practice squad and will look to land there again, but it will not be easy with some of the new names brought in.